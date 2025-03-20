Former Falcons Pass Rusher Signs with Titans
After three years with the Atlanta Falcons, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter is heading elsewhere in free agency.
Carter, a local product who attended Norcross High School and the University of Georgia, is signing a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced in a press release Thursday.
The 29-year-old Carter played in 47 games with 29 starts across three seasons with the Falcons. Prior to his stint in Atlanta, Carter played four seasons with the New York Giants, during which he compiled 14.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 49 games.
After signing a one-year contract with the Falcons in 2022, Carter started all 17 games, logging 58 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and 12 quarterback hits. He re-upped with Atlanta on a two-year deal in the spring of 2023.
But as the Falcons switched from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 under new coordinator Ryan Nielsen, Carter took on more of a rotational role. He played in all 17 games but started only once while totaling 35 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.
Carter started the first five games of 2024 before playing a season-low 30% of the defense's snaps in a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. He was placed on injured reserve due to a concussion the week after.
The 6'5", 264-pound Carter returned as soon as his mandatory four-week absence concluded, and he finished the season with 11 starts in 13 games. He made 32 tackles and two tackles for loss but didn't register a sack and notched only a pair of quarterback hits.
Now, Carter heads to Tennessee -- where he'll play for a staff that includes linebackers coach Frank Bush, who often spoke highly of Carter during the 2022 season in Atlanta.