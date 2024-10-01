Atlanta Falcons Lose 2024 Draft Pick to Buffalo Bills
Defensive tackle Zion Logue, drafted in the sixth round out of Georgia, was signed off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, according to NFL Network.
Logue was Atlanta’s lone rookie not to make the 53-man roster out of the preseason. He’s spent the past month on the team’s practice squad and was on the sidelines for Sunday’s 26-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Logue worked primarily with Atlanta’s third- and fourth-team defense during training camp and ultimately fell victim to a deep defensive line room, one that has forced fellow rookies Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus to be inactive the first-four weeks of the season.
The Falcons’ rookie class has been unproductive thus far. Fifth-round linebacker J.D. Bertrand is the only of eight draftees to take the field for an offensive or defensive snap through the season’s first four games.
The 23-year-old Logue was a productive player for Georgia’s defense before entering the NFL.
The Lebanon, Tenn. native arrived in Athens in 2019 and played in 50 games over his five-year career, including 43 across the past three years. He finished with 52 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Logue played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs in 2023, drawing 10 starts while recording 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Now, Logue is off to Buffalo — and Atlanta’s rookie class is down to seven.