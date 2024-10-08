Atlanta Falcons Lose Player to Cincinnati Bengals
The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line has seen its fair share of comers and goers this season, and Monday, the unit lost a depth piece to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cincinnati signed offensive guard Andrew Stueber off the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network. Atlanta initially claimed Stueber off waivers during OTAs, but he was released during final cuts Aug. 27. He ultimately rejoined the team's practice squad the next day.
Stueber, who played at the University of Michigan from 2017-21, was with the New England Patriots for the first two years of his NFL career.
The 25-year-old Stueber started all 20 games for Michigan from 2020-21 and was voted a third-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association after his fifth-year senior season in 2021.
New England selected Stueber at No. 245 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he never played a regular season snap. A torn hamstring took him out of action for his rookie season, and he spent 2023 on the team's practice squad.
Stueber, who stands 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, played both right tackle and right guard at Michigan but spent his Patriots' tenure as a guard. He worked primarily at guard for Atlanta in the summer.
The Falcons have no shortage of depth on their offensive line, though they've needed the excess bodies at times this season. Atlanta is currently without center Drew Dalman, who's on injured reserve with an ankle injury, while right tackle Kaleb McGary missed a Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints with a left knee injury. McGary has since returned to action.
On their 53-man roster, the Falcons carry nine offensive linemen, and they've elevated backup center Matt Hennessy from the practice squad to the active roster each of the past two weeks, meaning their 54-man gameday roster contains 10 offensive linemen.
Atlanta's interior offensive line is similarly deep. Guards Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom and fill-in center Ryan Neuzil are backed up by a contingency of Jovaughn Gwyn, Kyle Hinton and Elijah Wilkinson, a group that only grows deeper once Dalman returns in Neuzil's place.
As such, the loss of Stueber doesn't change much for the Falcons -- but for Stueber, new opportunity awaits in a Bengals offensive line room perhaps not as full as the one in Atlanta.