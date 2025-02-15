ESPN Makes Bold Prediction for Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.
As the Atlanta Falcons enter this offseason searching for a few pieces to help snap a seven-year playoff drought, they'll sleep well at night due to rising second-year pro Michael Penix Jr. leading the team under center.
Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft, had a strong three-game starting stretch to close his rookie season, unseating veteran Kirk Cousins from the role moving forward.
As the starter, Penix went 58-for-100 passing for 737 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions and one rushing score. He capped his season with a 312-yard, three-total-touchdown performance in a 44-38 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons feel confident Penix is just getting started -- as does ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who tabbed Penix as his projected breakout player for the 2025 season.
"Everything is set up for him -- a viable supporting cast, a strong running game and a winnable NFC South," Fowler wrote. "Atlanta will showcase his immense talents in Year 2."
Atlanta has a deep group of weapons for Penix, starting with receiver Drake London, who broke 1,000 yards for the first time in his three-year pro career in 2024. Fellow wideout Darnell Mooney, who missed the final game of the season with a shoulder injury, finished eight yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark.
Toss in Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson, who ranked top five in both rushing yards and touchdowns, and a complementary core of tight end Kyle Pitts, receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III and running back Tyler Allgeier, and Penix has an abundance of talent around him.
Can he capitalize? Perhaps only time will tell.
But Falcons head coach Raheem Morris thinks the answer is easy.
"The organization has a quarterback that is certainly bright, that is certainly our future, that certainly can go out and make any single play," Morris said after Week 18. "Michael Penix is certainly outstanding. He's certainly one of the guys that's going to play in this league and absolutely dominate for as long as we allow him."