Falcons’ Michael Penix Prepared For Sequel vs Bryce Young
The last time Michael Penix and the Atlanta Falcons faced off against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, the duel between young quarterbacks debuted the first of likely many battles between the futures of the NFC South.
On Sunday, the war continues, as Penix and the Falcons look to avenge a devastating overtime loss a year ago in the first matchup against Young and the Panthers. While division rivals, the Falcons second year gunslinger is excited for the sequel against his NFC counterpart.
“It is awesome to be able to see us compete two times a year,” Penix told the media Wednesday. “It's big.”
Selected just a year apart within the same division, the two futures of their franchises are seemingly destined to be connected and compared throughout their entire careers. Despite running into each other often while training in the same area, the two don’t share much history, according to Penix, yet what they do share is stories filled with adversity.
Watching Young get benched and doubted last season, Penix understood what it felt like to be written off, once having to overcome a similar feeling of disbelief that the Panthers quarterback was surrounded by.
“I feel like whenever you are in those tough moments, sometimes you try to critique things and look at yourself as if you are doing things wrong…I always feel like the film is never as bad as you think and it is never as good as you think. So, just take everything with a grain of salt but also give yourself some type of grace…that’s what I struggle with, but I still try to do it whenever I can.” Penix said of Young's situation last year.
“That is the biggest thing, giving yourself some grace and just understanding and knowing who you are as a player, knowing who you are as a person, and knowing that you just have to continue to keep fighting and keep trusting yourself.”
While Young’s path to proving himself included the week 18 win that came at the expense of Penix and the Falcons, the Atlanta quarterback was glad to see the resurgence in Carolina for a young signal caller who was seemingly already counted out in just his second season.
“It was good to be able to see him do that.” Penix said ahead of their next matchup “For him to be able to bounce back towards the end of the year last year after a lot of people counted him out.”
Now facing off for the second time in their careers with Young holding an early one game lead, his Panthers won’t be seeing a rookie Penix that, while throwing for over 300 yards, was still developing a chemistry with his receivers and getting comfortable in the NFL. Instead, Carolina will see a version of Penix that is comfortable, new and improved.
“Just more reps with the guys. Just more reps with the receivers, I feel like reps is very crucial whenever it comes to a quarterback and a receiver, when it comes to timing and knowing how guys are going to run different routes and come out of their breaks and where to put the ball so I can be on time and give them a chance to get yards after catch.” Penix said about what has helped him improve from year one to two. “I feel like that has definitely been the difference so far.”
While their week 18 game sent the Falcons into the offseason with plenty of time to dwell on the past, Penix said that the loss did not stick with him long in his first real offseason.
Regardless, a chance at redemption is likely something the Falcons’ leader is excited for, with the week three bout a chance for the second-year quarterback to even the score with his divisional adversary.