Vikings Dominate Falcons, Spoil Kirk Cousins Return: 3 Takeaways
MINNEAPOLIS -- Riding a three-game losing streak into Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Atlanta Falcons needed life.
Instead, they may have hit rock bottom.
Through a barrage of big plays from Minnesota's offense and another round of self-inflicted wounds from its own offense, Atlanta (6-7) fell 42-21 to the Vikings (11-2) on Sunday afternoon.
Here are three takeaways from the Falcons' defeat ...
Cousins has high highs, low lows in return to Minnesota
Making his first appearance back inside U.S. Bank Stadium since leaving the Vikings for the Falcons in free agency this March, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins received a smattering of boos as he walked out of the tunnel and into the huddle for the first time.
Over the following three-plus hours, Cousins gave those same fans reasons to sit down -- but also yell even louder.
The 36-year-old finished 23-for-37 passing for 344 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Over his last four games, Cousins has thrown zero touchdowns to nine interceptions. He leads the NFL in interceptions with 15.
Familiar woes bury Falcons offense
At halftime, the Falcons had a 257-119 edge in net total yards -- and were trailing 14-10. Atlanta fell victim to many of its past troubles, from penalties to redzone execution.
The Falcons committed 10 penalties for 117 yards and settled for field goals of 20 and 28 yards from kicker Younghoe Koo. Before the half, Atlanta had two plays at the Minnesota goal line and failed to convert, entering the locker room down 4 points instead of being level at 14 apiece.
Toss in three turnovers -- a pair of interceptions from Cousins and a fumble on a kick return from Ray-Ray McCloud III -- and Atlanta dug itself a grave too deep to climb from.
Big plays haunt Atlanta's defense
The Falcons entered Sunday ranked No. 21 league-wide in pass defense, allowing 221.7 yards per game. Their biggest problem, by in large, was a pass rush that ranked last in the NFL with 15 sacks, a number aided heavily by a five-sack game against Los Angeles.
Atlanta's pass rush carried its momentum to Minneapolis. Its secondary, which began the day No. 19 in explosive passing plays allowed at 9%, according to Sharp Football, had perhaps its worst day of the season.
The Falcons allowed Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to complete 22-of-28 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns. Atlanta gave up aerial gains of 52, 49 and 42 yards, two of which went for touchdowns.
What's Next
The Falcons return to action at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.