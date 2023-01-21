As mock draft season begins to heat up, new names are rising - and one found his way to the Atlanta Falcons in NFL Network's most recent projections.

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a critical offseason in their third year under coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

After a pair of 7-10 seasons while battling difficulties with cap space, Atlanta is now well-positioned to improve its roster, holding the second-most money league wide with a projected $80 million and the No. 8 overall draft pick.

As such, all eyes are focused forward - with the draft taking a particular emphasis as the Falcons coaching staff heads to the East-West Shrine Bowl for an early evaluation period.

But in NFL Network's latest mock draft, Atlanta spurned upperclassmen entirely, selecting Iowa Hawkeyes redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness.

Van Ness is extremely explosive and has the versatility to play up and down the line. He is a finisher as a pass rusher and he can overpower blockers in the run game. He should test very well in the spring. - Daniel Jeremiah

Van Ness, who stands 6-5, 269 pounds, was a second-team All-Big Ten selection after logging six and a half sacks, six quarterback hits and 31 hurries across 13 games.

Smith values "hybrid" players - those with length and athleticism who can align in multiple roles ... and while Atlanta is yet to hire a defensive coordinator following Dean Pees' retirement, these traits will remain important as long as Smith is roaming the sidelines.

By all accounts, Van Ness checks these boxes, though few mock drafts have him going as high as No. 8 overall. Many other defensive ends have been linked to the Falcons throughout the process, including Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson and Clemson's Myles Murphy.

Nonetheless, Van Ness is certainly a fit, and if he's able to climb as much as expected following the NFL Combine, he could find himself in Atlanta come April.

