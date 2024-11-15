One thing Atlanta Falcons must do against Denver Broncos Offense
The Denver Broncos proclivity of throwing everything underneath became well-documented this week. The Atlanta Falcons will more than likely sniff this out early, in an attempt to stop it. However, the silent but loud part of rookie quarterback Bo Nix's approach during his season is the ability to run the ball.
Now, no one confuses him with Lamar Jackson, but he gains positive yardage and puts the offense in manageable down and distance where the offense can convert in short yardage. Atlanta must cut that off, in order to force Nix to throw further than his rookie comfort zone.
Meat and Potatoes
Nix brings athleticism to the table. While his gait isn't thoroughbred level, his trail-horse approach gets up field and out of harm’s way. Some will label him as risk-averse but, if you're not built like Josh Allen, absolutely no need to emulate that when linebackers salivate at the opportunity of a free shot. When a quarterback breaks the pocket, he becomes a runner.
None of the passer protections stand. Similarly cutting on a dime isn't quite Nix's game. Now, that one cut will look like an upturned ketchup bottle: slow, sure and steady. Around the goal line, the rookie from Oregon will attempt to cash in. All of his five non-passing touchdown passes occurred within four yards of paydirt.
Coach's Take
Raheem Morris knows that Nix will not hesitate to keep it and run. Additionally, the Atlanta head coach understands the role of the RPO in Denver's surprising success. Morris spoke earlier this week during media availability.
“Obviously it becomes more of the college system, so to speak. You know, that's not what Sean [Payton] did, but he's a great coach, and like most guys do, they do what that quarterback can do or what they have done, what they have success with," said Morris this week.
"So, him having a little bit of success with that in college, he carried it over. For us, that just makes you play a little more matchy, make you play a little sticky. So, you're ready to stop that with the run. The run now is not just the handing off from the quarterback, but it's also some of the throws that you provide. It's also some of the things you provide with their run alerts or their pass alerts and things of that nature. But, just got to go out there and play defense like we've been doing. It's kind of just becoming normal in the National Football League right now with that kind of a run game.”
Overview/Plan
While maintaining gap integrity, the Falcons need to make Bo Nix reticent about keeping the ball. In other words, they need to hit him every time he tucks and runs. During the RPO, if the defender takes the runner, another Falcon in the vicinity needs to keep his rushing yards to an absolute minimum. Nix averages 4,8 yards per carry and 29 yards per game.
Chances remain strong that he will bounce outside the pocket, if he believes Atlanta will sell out on the running back. Atlanta's defense is more athletic than Denver's entire offense. Any number of defenders can and should put a helmet on Nix.