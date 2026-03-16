Falcons Target Skill Player, Defense in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

The Atlanta Falcons are tasked with making the most of the picks they have during the first two days of the NFL Draft. In a recent three-round mock draft, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has them getting help on both sides of the ball.

With the No.48 overall pick in the second round, the Falcons are projected to select Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard. NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay currently ranks Bernard as the No.5 wide receiver in the class. The Falcons are projected to follow up that pick by selecting cornerback Devin Moore in the third round (79th overall).

Bernard began his collegiate journey at Michigan State as a four-star recruit in 2022. Before transferring to Washington in 2023. He later transferred to Alabama, where he spent the past two seasons.

In 2025, Bernard posted career highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, hauling in 64 passes for 862 yards and seven scores. He also contributed on the ground, adding 101 rushing yards at 11.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

Bernard would be a welcome addition to a receiving corps that struggled outside of Drake London last season. London finished with 68 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, while the rest of Atlanta’s wide receivers combined for just 75 catches for 892 yards and three scores. Aside from London, the only receiver returning from that group in 2026 is Casey Washington.

Although the Falcons signed Olamide Zaccheus and Jahan Dotson in free agency, adding another weapon to a unit that struggled last season would make sense.

NFL.com’s scouting report describes Bernard as a receiver with “good size”, the “ability to accelerate quickly,” and “smooth route-running with well-disguised breaks and clean footwork.” Atlanta could especially benefit from that burst following the loss of Darnell Mooney.

Moore spent all four years of his collegiate career with the Florida Gators. He saw the field in 30 total games, recording 64 total tackles, two tackles for losses, one sack, two interceptions, and defending nine passes.

According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up just 17 receptions on 30 targets (56.7%) last season, surrendering just 189 yards and two scores on the year. Size is Moore’s greatest strength; his scouting report describes him as having “impressive height, weight and length for an outside corner.”

Moore would be a solid addition to another Falcons unit lacking depth, the cornerback room. In 2025, each of Atlanta’s top four cornerbacks missed at least one game: A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford and Billy Bowman Jr, with Bowman currently rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon that sidelined him for the final seven games of the season.

Alford will not be returning in 2026, signing a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

Edwards’ projections highlight two areas of need for Atlanta: adding an explosive playmaker alongside Drake London and reinforcing the cornerback position, which dealt with injuries throughout last season. If the draft unfolds this way, the Falcons could address both concerns early while adding young talent to two critical position groups.