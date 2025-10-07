Falcons Must Exploit Weak Spots on Bills' Defense
The Atlanta Falcons welcome the Buffalo Bills to Georgia on Sunday, which could prove to be an essential game for both teams. The Falcons want to continue their pre-bye week momentum. On the other hand, the Bills seek to erase a Sunday night loss at home to the New England Patriots. One of the less-than-discussed aspects of this game could center on how ineffective the Buffalo Bills are on defense.
Stopping the Run
The Bills surrender 145.6 yards on the ground per game, the fifth most in the NFL so far this season. Moreover, defensive tackle Ed Oliver hasn't played since the first week against the Baltimore Ravens due to injury.
Oliver makes the interior of the Bills' line work because of his ability to physically control the blocker. At 6-foot-1 and 287 pounds, he uses excellent power and burst to create interior push, forcing the back laterally. If he is not there, that gives Atlanta the advantage, especially with Tyler Allgeier, who presents a downhill option.
At the same time, Oliver's presence or absence does not preclude Bijan Robinson from getting to the corner, springing free for a significant gain. On the edges, Greg Rosseau and Bosa are two players who rush the passer well but do not anchor well against the run, possibly getting washed out by blockers.
Secondary Issue
Christian Benford, one of Buffalo's starting corners, looks to be the player the team picks on through the air. First, Benford allows 66.7% of passes in his direction to be caught. As a result, opponents seek him out, attempting to attack him. Worse, he's allowed four receiving touchdowns in 16 completions.
Benford is a larger corner, and the lack of closing speed is a factor. While he can muscle many wideouts his size (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) and smaller, he's not going to stand up well against larger targets that run well. No one is saying Drake London will blow by anyone. However, look for him to become grabby if London gains separation, especially in the red zone.
Overview
While the Bills' offense, led by Josh Allen, continues to own the spotlight, there is little mention of their defensive struggles. From afar, the team apparently affixed its hopes to Allen, hoping the offense would compensate for the defensive flaws. In Buffalo, that tactic works. However, facing Atlanta at home, on a fast track, means that the Bills will probably need to go out and get actual stops. Can the Falcons capitalize on this weakness?