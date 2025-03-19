Former Falcons Starter Signs with Rams
The Atlanta Falcons have officially lost a piece to the middle of their defense.
Former Falcons linebacker Nate Landman, who started 23 games over the past two years, signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, the Rams announced in a press release.
Landman entered this offseason as a restricted free agent, but Atlanta didn't tender him, which sent him into unrestricted free agency.
The Rams capitalized.
Landman, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2022. He appeared in seven games as a rookie before earning the backup linebacker job in 2023.
After a season-ending pectoral injury to starter Troy Andersen, Landman took over the starting linebacker role next to Kaden Elliss. He finished the 2023 season with 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks across 16 games, 14 of which were starts.
Landman entered 2024 in a situation-dependent rotation with Andersen, but both players battled injuries. Landman started the season already contending with a quad ailment before suffering a calf injury in a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Landman finished the season with nine starts in 13 games while making 81 tackles.
Landman proved volatile in coverage, and his lack of high-end speed was costly to Atlanta at times throughout the campaign.
And between Landman’s physical limitations and Andersen’s injury woes — he’s played only nine games the past two years — the Falcons entered this offseason needing new blood at linebacker.
Atlanta signed former Las Vegas Raiders starting linebacker Divine Deablo to a two-year deal March 11. Evidently, Deablo may be the Falcons' replacement for Landman.