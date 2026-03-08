Atlanta Falcons Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

The legal tampering period opens up on Monday morning, and the Atlanta Falcons are expected to be relatively active during this major roster-building window. The Falcons will have three positions that will need to be addressed in free agency by some veteran players.

At quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. is the only rostered player, and he is also recovering from an ACL injury that cut his first season as a starter short. The Falcons will certainly add at least one contributor to that room, and who it ends up being will give fans some good insight into how the new regime views this roster.

Along the defensive line and at wide receiver, the Falcons are losing several players who will need to be replaced. They will likely look to the draft for some depth and upside players at both positions, but they will also need to add at least a few players in free agency.

With that in mind, Falcons OnSI outlined the top five targets for general manager Ian Cunningham to target at all three of the biggest positions of need.

Defensive Line Free Agents For Falcons

John Franklin-Myers

John Franklin-Myers has been one of the many anchors for an elite Broncos defense, and should be considered the top option for the Falcons during this cycle.

Going back to 2020, his 300 total pressures rank 21st among all NFL defenders, and he could be a great fit into the attack-minded Jeff Ulbrich defensive scheme. Franklin-Myers has 34.0 career sacks, but 14.5 of those have come over his last two seasons. He carries a projected contract of three years, $54 million ($18 million in average annual value), but would be an instant impact player.

David Onyemata

The Falcons need a run-stuffer in their defensive line room, so why not hold onto the guy who is set to leave in free agency? He is a little bit older than a player (33), but he was durable and consistent in his time in Atlanta. The positional flexibility is a nice thing for the Falcons to hold onto, and he could be retained for about $9 million on a one-year deal.

Sebastian Joseph-Day

A true run-stuffing nose from Tennessee would be a good addition for the Falcons. He finished last season fourth in stop rate (among players with at least 150 snaps) and had 41 tackles (10 tackles for loss). Joseph-Day also added 2.0 sacks, but a much more impressive 19 pressures. He should carry an $8 million AAV, but would likely want to sign a multi-year deal.

Javon Hargrave

The Viking is expected to be released soon, and while he has lost a step at 33, he could still be a strong piece to the Falcons’ rotation. He is a disruptive pass rusher and is just a few seasons removed from the 11.0-sack outburst in Philadelphia. Hargrave is still a strong run defender who could be a very good addition to the room on a one-year deal under $7-8 million.

Sheldon Rankins

At 305 pounds, Sheldon Rankins is a big-bodied defensive lineman that the Falcons need on the inside. He could give the Falcons’ talented edge rushers free lanes in passing situations. Rankins could command an AAV of about $5-6 million, making him an affordable option. He is not an elite run stuffer, but he is a plus rotational piece for them to consider.

Wide Receiver Free Agents For Falcons

Rashid Shaheed

Rashid Shaeed, 27, would be a two-for-one option for the Falcons because of his elite return abilities paired with his game-breaking ability on offense. As a true burner, he is one of the league’s most explosive players, with six career touchdowns of 50 or more yards. The Falcons need both, and Shaheed could be a fantastic addition.

Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs, 25, has had a steady NFL career, but he could be a breakout candidate for his new team. Over four seasons, he averages a healthy 50.5 receptions, 606 yards, and 5.3 touchdowns, but could be a candidate to explode with a more clearly defined role.

Depending on what his contract number looks like (think $15 million per year), he could be a perfect option to slide into the Falcons’ offense. As a guy who generally plays on the inside, his fit may come into question alongside Drake London.

Calvin Austin III

Austin, 27, is a bit smaller than some of these other candidates (five-foot-nine), but he plays bigger than his size might suggest. He is a good outside guy because of his speed and route running, which help him find space. If he gets into the open field, he is a player who can take the top off, and his upside is something to keep an eye on for a contract that should be around $10-11 million per year.

Keenan Allen

The longtime veteran would be a fantastic player to pair alongside Drake London, both on and off the field . The six-time Pro Bowler may ultimately choose to return to his former team (Chargers), but he would provide a fantastic safety net for the Falcons' passing attack. Despite being an older player, he showed last season that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Jalen Nailor

His production is not something that will blow you away (29 receptions, 444 yards, four touchdowns), but he was operating with some lackluster quarterback play and as third fiddle behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. He projects as a versatile inside-outside threat with some good speed. The contract could be a little bit more affordable for him, and it would be a strong bridge-type of player (with a lot of upside) for whoever the Falcons draft this spring.

Quarterback Free Agents For Falcons

Kyler Murray

The former Arizona Cardinals quarterback would be the top available option for the Falcons in this cycle, but acquiring him would likely raise some major questions about Michael Penix Jr. After his release, Murray would likely be available for the league minimum ($1.3 million), and the upside at just 29 years old would be worth a shot. He is a gifted scrambler with elite arm strength.

Joe Flacco

Assuming the Falcons are invested in seeing what Penix can do this season, then Joe Flacco would be the top option for them. The veteran has experience playing with Kevin Stefanski, and can make regular-season starts if Penix is not ready. Should Penix be available, Flacco would be a high-end backup. At the very least, Flacco will be able to lead the Falcons through the spring and summer sessions.

Tyrod Taylor

The longtime reserve player has made seven stops in his 15-year NFL career and has 62 starts to his credit. Several successful quarterbacks in this league have played alongside Taylor, including Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and more, making him an ideal candidate to be a bridge for Penix’s return.

Like others on this list, Taylor would be able to give good reps to the team during training camp while also providing solid veteran playing experience should Penix not be able to return in time for the season.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has been a steady name in the NFL over the last decade, and led the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2019 after winning two Lombardi Trophies as the backup with the Patriots. Garoppolo has made 64 starts in his career, but has been largely utilized as a backup since he was benched by the Raiders in 2023. His postseason experience could prove to be valuable, too, for a team that has not been since 2017.

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is a former high-capital draft selection from just a few seasons ago. His flame quickly burned out in New York, and the team opted to replace him with Aaron Rodgers in 2023 – ironically, he wound up starting 11 games that season after Rodgers went down in Week 1.

Maybe Wilson’s is an unpopular option at first glance, but recent seasons have shown that second chances can serve both parties. Sam Darnold revived his career with the Vikings last season before winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks this year. Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, Mac Jones, and more have followed in the ‘new team, new me’ mantra, and Wilson could challenge for the starting job or sit back as a backup with some upside.