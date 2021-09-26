Experts don't like Falcons Chances vs. Giants

The Falcons and Giants look for their first win today, and NFL Experts don't like Atlanta's chances.

The Atlanta Falcons are on the road today to take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Both teams are 0-2 and looking for their first win of the season. Who will it be? NFL experts across the country aren't bullish on the Falcons chances.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com likes the Giants because of better depth at the skill positions. Though if Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan finally gets some time to throw, he could have a big day.

Rosenthal predicts a 29-24 victory for New York. View all of his picks.

"The Falcons' offense looks like the 2020 Giants, throwing the ball short because it can't protect for long," writes Rosenthal. "The Giants' pass rush should help solve that; they've failed to record a sack in less than 4.7 seconds this year. It's a game where Daniel Jones and Matt Ryan should both enjoy more time in the pocket than normal, seeing how the other half lives for one Sunday. The Giants' playmakers on both sides of the ball, however, should be enough to avoid an 0-3 start."

ESPN has a deeper pool of analysts making picks. Of the 11 reporters and analysts on their panel, only two pick the Falcons to beat the Giants -- insider Dan Graziano and senior writer Seth Wickersham.

The Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-25 last week. Atlanta was down three in the fourth quarter and had the ball before the Buccaneers flexed and took control of the game.

Atlanta should find more room operate on offense this week. The Giants are 26th overall on defense, 25th against the pass, and 21st against the run among 32 teams in the NFL.

Despite the lopsided scores the first two weeks, the Falcons defense has shown improvement over last season when they finished 29th in total defense.

Atlanta is 21st overall, 18th against the pass, and 24th against the rush. The Falcons finished last against the pass in 2020, but before praising the improvement too much, consider Atlanta has given up eight passing touchdowns. The most in the NFL.

The defense will be further hampered by the loss of cornerback A.J. Terrell. Terrell has arguably been Atlanta's best defender early this season, but he was not cleared to play this week after suffering a concussion against the Buccaneers.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been more effective with his legs so far. He's the Giants leading rusher through two games, but has only thrown for two touchdown passes.

READ MORE: Can the Falcons stop a Mobile QB?

For Atlanta to get their first win of the season, they'll have to contain Jones better than they contained Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 1.

Similarly mobile to Jones, Hurts extended plays with his legs while picking apart the Falcons defense. He finished 27 of 35 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

If the Falcons can protect Ryan while containing Jones, they'll be able to come back from New Jersey with a win.

Sounds simple enough, but Atlanta has done neither in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Eagles and Buccaneers.