2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Deadrin Senat

Jeremy Johnson

The 2019 season was like a movie named the curious case of the missing Deadrin Senat. Senat was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He seemed to be on his way to becoming a linchpin in the Falcons’ defensive tackle rotation after playing 15 games, two of which were starts, in his rookie season.

Senat had 30 combined tackles in 2018 and then poof. In 2019 Senat only played two games and didn’t record a single tackle for the Falcons in 2019.

Senat underwent an unspecified surgery on Jan. 2 after not being listed on the injury report at all during the 2019 season in which he was inactive for all but two games.

It is an unusual disappearance for a player that was seen as a promising future starter after being selected high out of South Florida.

All offseason the Falcons have been listed as a team that had a need at the defensive tackle position. They used a second round draft pick on Marlon Davidson to play inside at the defensive tackle spot. Davidson was a defensive end at Auburn. The Falcons also resigned Tyler Davison to continue to start alongside veteran Pro-Bowler Grady Jarrett.

If Senat is healthy he should insert himself back into the discussion as one of the key pieces of the Falcons’ defensive line rotation.

He and Jarrett are very similar in body style and playing style, so it makes sense why the Falcons thought so highly of Senat coming out of college.

Senat may not turn into the starter he was on his way to becoming in 2018, but he will have an impact on the Falcons’ defense in 2020.

The Falcons’ new depth has afforded the Falcons the luxury of not having to rush Senat back into the fold if he isn’t ready to be or underperforms.

The odds favor him being in a position to spell Jarrett to keep him fresh for late-game situations.

