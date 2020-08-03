Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Sign Darqueze Dennard To One-Year Contract

Late last week, news broke that the Atlanta Falcons agreed to sign former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard. Monday morning, the move was made official.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports that the Falcons signed the veteran defensive back to a one-year contract.

Dennard figures to see a fair amount of playing time for the Falcons after racking up five pass deflections in nine games last season with the Bengals. He will join Kendall Sheffield, Isaiah Oliver, Blidi Wreh-Wilson, and the rest of the defensive backs in training camp. Dennard stands 5'11 and figures to see time both in the slot as well as on the outside, but perhaps primarily in the slot with Oliver and Sheffield manning the outside.

Dennard is from Dry Branch, Georgia, and played at Michigan State before entering the league. He was a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, going No. 24 overall to Cincinnati. Dennard was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2013 and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year that season as well.

In his NFL careeer, Dennard has amassed three interceptions, 22 pass deflections, three sacks and 274 tackles since entering the league.

