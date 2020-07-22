NFL Reportedly Cancels All Preseason Games

The NFL is canceling more 2020 games.

The NFL Players Association held a conference call Tuesday afternoon and told players the league chopped all preseason contests, per the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. No official announcement has been made by the league office.

Training camp rosters are also expected to be limited to 80 players instead of the usual 90.

In early July, reports swirled that the NFL planned to cut the preseason in half, from four games to two. The yearly Hall of Fame game was canned last month.

All of these precautions remain part of the NFL’s ongoing effort to safely conduct a full regular season and playoffs this year.

OTHER PRECAUTIONS

Training camp is scheduled to kick off next week, but teams are waiting on the NFL and NFLPA to lay out an economic and safety plan. They’re still divided on several key issues, including how the NFL will divvy up potentially reduced revenues this season.

Monday, the two groups agreed to test players for the coronavirus every day for the first two weeks of training camp. If the league’s infection rate sits below 5% at the end of that period, players will be tested every other day after that. The Atlanta Falcons began drive-thru testing for their employees Monday.

Regardless of the off-the-field hoopla, many NFL stars publicized their stance on the 2020 season last weekend, as the hashtag, #WeWantToPlay, trended on Twitter.

