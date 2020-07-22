Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

NFL Reportedly Cancels All Preseason Games

Chris Vinel

The NFL is canceling more 2020 games.

The NFL Players Association held a conference call Tuesday afternoon and told players the league chopped all preseason contests, per the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. No official announcement has been made by the league office.

Training camp rosters are also expected to be limited to 80 players instead of the usual 90.

In early July, reports swirled that the NFL planned to cut the preseason in half, from four games to two. The yearly Hall of Fame game was canned last month.

All of these precautions remain part of the NFL’s ongoing effort to safely conduct a full regular season and playoffs this year.

OTHER PRECAUTIONS

Training camp is scheduled to kick off next week, but teams are waiting on the NFL and NFLPA to lay out an economic and safety plan. They’re still divided on several key issues, including how the NFL will divvy up potentially reduced revenues this season.

Monday, the two groups agreed to test players for the coronavirus every day for the first two weeks of training camp. If the league’s infection rate sits below 5% at the end of that period, players will be tested every other day after that. The Atlanta Falcons began drive-thru testing for their employees Monday.

Regardless of the off-the-field hoopla, many NFL stars publicized their stance on the 2020 season last weekend, as the hashtag, #WeWantToPlay, trended on Twitter.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vick rushes for 1,000 yards in 2006

Michael Vick becomes the first quarterback in the NFL to rush for 1,000 yards in a season

Malik Brown

Matt Ryan ranked at the No. 5 QB in the NFL since 2015 by PFF

Pro Football Focus ranks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as the fifth-best QB in the NFL since 2016. On the list as well is Tom Brady, Pat Mahomes, Drew Brees, and Russell Wislon.

Christian Crittenden

NFL & NFLPA Agree to Daily COVID-19 Testing To Begin Training Camp

Did the NFL offer enough to satisfy the players' desire for answers to COVID-19 on Monday?

Dave Holcomb

OPINION: The Falcons Should Want Raheem Mostert, But He Shouldn’t Want Them Back

Raheem Mostert fits in Atlanta but shouldn't leave the San Francisco 49ers.

Chris Vinel

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 24: It's Time To Accept The Greatness Of Michael Thomas

Can't Michael Thomas and Julio Jones both be great at the same time?

Brady Pfister

Report: Atlanta Falcons Announce Rookie Signings Ahead Of July 21 Report Date

Zach Hood

Saving The Falcons: New Orleans Saints Pass Rusher Cam Jordan Picks A Fight With Atlanta Falcons And Their Fans

With the New Orleans Saints shrinking the number of fans they'll allow in the Superdome this season for home games, defensive end Cam Jordan said, "It'll be like playing in Atlanta or something."

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons Ramp Up Covid-19 Testing Ahead of Crucial NFL-NFLPA Meeting

Will the NFL and NFLPA agree to terms to bring teams back to their facilities this week?

Dave Holcomb

NFL considering unlimited returns from injured reserve

Due to COVID-19, the NFL might allow unlimited returns from, shorter stints on injured reserve in 2020.

Chris Vinel

“It’s that simple”: Players call out NFL, as #WeWantToPlay trends on Twitter

NFL stars are calling out the league on Twitter over its COVID-19 policies.

Chris Vinel