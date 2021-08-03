Sports Illustrated home
Falcons Give Workout To Former College Superstar RB

A superstar at the University of Texas is still trying to find his way as a healthy NFL player. His latest potential stop? A Tuesday workout with the Atlanta Falcons.
Author:

Free agent running back D'Onta Foreman, 25, was a superstar at the University of Texas who is still trying to find his way as a healthy NFL player.

His latest potential stop? A Tuesday workout with the Atlanta Falcons.

In one sense, the Falcons seem like they are solving the running back situation with a pair of newly-signed vets, both with skins on the wall - though one of them has largely been a wide receiver. Mike Davis, the former Panthers standout reserve, is getting first crack; Cordarrelle Patterson, a stellar return man formerly in Chicago and a career wideout, is also in play.

Is there room behind them for Foreman, who rushed for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior season at Texas in 2016, capturing the Doak Walker Award as college football's best running back?

The NFL didn't think very highly of Foreman (6-1, 236) when he came out, as he didn't hear his name called until midway through the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, at which point the Houston Texans finally selected him 89th overall.

As his rookie season in Houston went on, he was allowed a role, but at the end of a 34-yard touchdown run in Week 11, he tore his Achilles and landed on season-ending injured reserve.

He finished that season with 327 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, but then he opened the 2018 season on the PUP list and never again quite got his footing.

There has been criticism of in regard to work ethic, and maybe that is part of the reason that after a brief stint on Indianapolis' practice squad, he was out of the league for the entire 2019 season. In 2020, he did spend time with Tennessee, appearing in six games and rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries.

