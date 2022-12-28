2023 NFL Mock Draft: Final Mock of 2022

With the turn of the new year around the corner, get to know the players who could go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

As we prepare for the final steps of the NFL Draft evaluation process and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first-round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.

Enjoy the final mock draft of 2022!

Descriptions are from the player's scouting report. Click their name to read their full report. The NFL Draft order is from Tankathon.

"Known as the first one in, last one out, Stroud possesses all the intangibles that NFL decision-makers seek from a franchise quarterback—head coach Ryan Day has praised his work ethic and professional approach to the game on a daily basis."

"He is one of the most twitchy and fastest pass-rushers that we’ve seen come off the edge in quite some time. His ability to convert speed to power, along with his bend and athleticism, enables him to use an array of moves to get to the quarterback."

"You will notice everything is ultra-quick. An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."

"He carries his weight well enough that he can fill roles as a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level with the ability to reduce inside occasionally. Wilson has an explosive first step and long strides to beat tackles around their outside shoulders or make plays as a backside run defender."

"Sizeable height and length for the position, with an intimidating structure. Overly poised for a player with such little experience. Very comfortable in the pocket and has the instinct to step up when it collapses or escape the impending rush."

"Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield."

"A smart-accurate passer who doesn’t force throws and rarely makes mistakes. Lacks prototype size but sees the field very well, demonstrates natural feel in the pocket and can push the ball downfield with a simple flick of the wrist."

"An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility. Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level."

"Jones is an easy mover. He has a smooth kick slide and possesses quick feet to mirror pass rushers. Jones’ nimble feet and quickness allow him to stay in front of pass rushers. When Jones plays with good pad level in pass protection, rushers struggle to win the outside track against him."

"Stellar length for the position, long arms, and rangy frame. Logged snaps as a boundary corner, nickel defender, and post safety. Incredibly active player, instituting energy on every play. Infectious competitiveness radiates throughout his teammates."

"The Horned Frogs’ standout exhibits notable linear burst, lateral burst, long speed, and play strength. At the line of scrimmage, Johnston uses his explosiveness, jab steps, hesitations, and hand usage to release."

"Skoronski possesses exceptional athleticism, great passion and high character. His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes."

"Hyatt possesses legitimate track speed and should run a 40-time in the high 4.2s or low 4.3s. He plays with excellent foot speed, which helps him set up cuts in his routes and win against press coverage."

"The Texas native wins with excellent releases, route running, agility, footwork, and lateral quickness. Smith-Njigba boasts strong route salesmanship, subtle directional changes, and sharp, sudden cuts."

"A high-character individual, the Cincinnati native is referred to by coaches as the “father” of the offensive line room because his teammates gravitate toward him."

"Size is astounding, length and mass that is visible from the nosebleeds. Naturally wide base that remains consistent throughout his pass set. Hand fighting is non-negotiable."

"He is ascending towards becoming an even better player than his father, who the Denver Broncos drafted in the 1992 NFL Draft."

"To’o To’o has quick hands to stay clean when flowing to the sideline, taking advantage of his speed to make plays. His closing speed is very good. Linemen have a tough time locating and blocking him at the second level as he slips past blocks."

"An extremely productive receiver, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner can start early in the NFL thanks to his refined route running, great hands, and impressive movement skills."

"He possesses a high motor, good acceleration, and excellent linear speed. Verse also packs plenty of power. He often put tackles on skates and walked them back to the quarterback."

"A hefty lineman that holds down the interior, Torrence can create holes in the run game while simultaneously maintaining pocket depth as a protector."

22. Miami Dolphins (via Forfeited):

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their draft pick because the league determined the team had impermissible communications on two different occasions with quarterback Tom Brady, despite Brady being under contract with the New England Patriots and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"A rare blend of size, athleticism, toughness and pure natural talent, Mayer is the definition of a prototype at the tight end position. Tough enough to break tackles after the catch and elusive enough to make defenders miss in the open field."

"A stellar mover with dominant power in a massive frame, Jaelyn Duncan’s pure athleticism may rival that of any prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. He can play four of the five offensive line positions and flashes solid technique."

"He is an outstanding route runner. He is incredibly smooth and clean in all his movement, he also knows exactly where the holes in the defense will be, so he is always getting open."

"A physical specimen that embodies versatility, Simpson’s usefulness in multiple schemes and athletic traits may place him in the top half of the first round."

"The Maryland native boasts a thick, long frame and notable lower and upper body strength. He flashes the ability to use his length well, sometimes leading with his hands to initiate contact."

"Height and weight of a traditional in-line tight end. Has also played flexed out and as an H-back. Provided yards from underneath and intermediate routes, including crossers, posts, and seven routes."

"When looking at Schmitz as a prospect, he does the little things really well. Schmitz is always in the right spot at the right time and routinely got the job done on film."