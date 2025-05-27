Atlanta Falcons OC Zac Robinson Excited for 'Next Jump' from QB Michael Penix Jr.
For any young coach, getting the first season under their belt is a relief. This includes 38-year-old Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson was a first-year offensive coordinator in 2024, and his team finished No. 6 in total yards in his debut season.
Year two brings more assuredness for Robinson.
"It's definitely a lot more comforting," Robinson told the 33rd Team Podcast. "Obviously we know all our players, we know all our staff members. How we work well together. Understand what our players do well - we had a good idea going into last year. But then, now you get them for a full calendar year and get a great understanding... It's definitely a lot better being in year two of the system."
You might draw the perfectly reasonable conclusion that Robinson has learned much from his first year at the helm. It was a steep learning curve, one that was navigated through the choppy waters of benching veteran starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Once that crisis was navigated, getting impressive-looking rookie Michael Penix Jr. up to speed toward the season's end was another major task Robinson confronted.
Enacting such a bold in-season transition to a signal caller with such a vastly different skill set was never going to be particularly easy, but the brief three-game audition by Penix showed promise.
Penix has not only given Robinson a much more mobile quarterback to work with in 2025, but the golden opportunity to open up the playbook to cater to his rocket left arm should be enticing to say the least.
Even so, there's a lot to be said for sheer continuity and getting the systems down PAT - well, at least for starters.
"He's been awesome," Robison enthused of Penix. "Obviously, that next level understanding of everything as an offense... It's great for him to hear these things year two going into it... He's doing a great job, he speaks up in meetings when he needs to... It's been cool to see him keep taking the next jump."
Existing premier-offensive weapons like running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London will prove important, but just imagine if physically blessed tight end Kyle Pitts could finally get back to rookie form.
Therein lies the finer points of the coaching rub for Sean McVay's former pupil, but at least Robinson knows there's a reclamation mission of sorts at hand with the former fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
"He's in year two of the system, and I think the thing we've always talked about with Kyle is just play fast," Robinson explained. "No matter what, play fast, take the thinking out involved with it. That's more of what we're looking for from Kyle is just that next level of that understanding of the offense."
In essence, that sounds a lot like the 24-year-old tight end might be going back to school to an extent. Exactly how that will stack up in the meeting rooms remains to be seen. Treating Pitts with kid gloves has been a recurring theme through the Falcons' offseason, but just how far will Robinson indulge Pitts if he continues to underperform?
Thankfully, Robinson has already been at the sharp end of a veteran quarterback being told he has the ride the pine, and that is a valuable rescue club to have in his bag should Pitts have to be repurposed.
Even with Cousins still on the roster as things currently stand, and especially after the highly paid veteran showed up at voluntary sessions, Robinson doesn't foresee his presence being problematic.
"There's been days Kirk's kind of in and out, just getting his own rhythm going," Robinson revealed. "Most of the guys have been here... obviously it's voluntary, so it's at those guys' discretion."
While the constant plate spinning for an NFL offensive coordinator never really relents that much, Robinson is more confident that he's not going to smash the crockery during year two of his charge.
All told, however, the crucial transition into year two is going to rely on having good vibes, and also on how well Robinson can keep the momentum going.
"Year two of the system - and guys have been saying it when we're out there - 'Man, I'm so glad we are in year two of the system'," Robinson said. "Obviously we had a bunch of new coaches. New system, complete overhaul from what some of the guys have done here seasons before. New faces you know... a lot of new going on last season."
The Falcons have invested heavily in the offense in recent years. There are first-round picks up and down the starting 11. All 11 starters return if you count center Ryan Neuzi,l who started half the games last season.
All of the pieces are in place for the Falcons to have one of the most explosive offenses they’ve had since Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley were in their primes.
Turning potential into production will be the key for Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons in 2025.