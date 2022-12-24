Falcons Offense Frozen in First Half vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens hold a multi-score lead against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half.

The Atlanta Falcons are trying to warm up in the locker room as they trail 14-3 to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium.

By staying warm and huddled away from the below-freezing temperatures in Baltimore, the team hopes the offense can catch some fire.

The offensive performance for Atlanta in the first half has been abysmal, recording 137 yards in five drives.

In the team's best opportunity to score, the Falcons faced fourth down inside Ravens territory. Quarterback Desmond Ridder completed a 20-yard pass to fellow rookie wideout Drake London, who fumbled the ball and gave it back to Baltimore. It looked eerily similar to a play last week on fourth down around the same part in the field that ended in a London fumble.

The defense has done a good job creating a manageable deficit to overcome. The unit forced the Ravens to field goals on three drives, and even blocked an attempt from 55 yards out on Justin Tucker's leg. However, on the team's final defensive possession, the Falcons allowed a 13-play touchdown drive that ended in a Demarcus Robinson score and two-point conversion.

The Falcons will get the ball back when the teams return for the second half.

