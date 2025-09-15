Atlanta Falcons Week 2 PFF Grades: Divine Deablo Shines
The Atlanta Falcons dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, as they came away with a 22-6 victory to get back to .500 with a 1-1 record on the season. The highest graded player of the game per Pro Football Focus? Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo with an 89.3 grade.
PFF credits the linebacker with five total tackles (4 solo, 1 assisted), two defensive “stops”, a pass breakup, zero yards surrendered in coverage and a fumble recovery. A defensive stop is defined as a tackle that constitutes a “failure” for the opposing offense.
He was one of only two players to receive a grade above an 80; the other was another Falcon, the center Ryan Neuzil, with an 83.6. Chris Lindstrom (73.6), Bijan Robinson (72.1) and Zach Harrison (71.0) rounded out the top five for Atlanta.
Neuzil was stout in the run game, receiving a game-high 85.9 run blocking grade. He helped pave the way for a monster night on the ground for the Falcons, with running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combining for 219 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Lindstrom’s 74.0 run blocking grade was the second-highest of all offensive linemen on both teams, trailing only Neuzil. Lindstrom is also credited with giving up just on hurry on the night.
Robinson was the highest graded skill player for either team. The third-year running back had 168 total yards (143 rushing, 25 receiving). Head coach Raheem Morris said last week that the Falcons' identity was running the ball, something they got away from in Week 1. In Week 2, they ran the ball early and often, and Robinson led the way.
Zach Harrison had himself a night. PFF credits the edge rusher with three pressures, two sacks (one strip sack), three total tackles (1 solo, 2 assisted) and a defensive stop. Harrison’s sack came early in the fourth quarter, when Minnesota got the ball with great field position (starting near midfield), only down six. It was a big swing of events.
Of Atlanta’s five lowest graded players, three were on the offensive side of the ball, and two were members of the offensive line. Right tackle Elijah Wilkinson received a 42.4, cornerback A.J. Terrell a 45.2, right tackle Jake Matthews a 49.2, linebacker Arnold Ebiketie a 51.2 and tight end Charlie Woerner a 52.5.
After giving up five total pressures in Week 1, Wilkinson, who’s filling in for the injured Kaleb McGary, gave up four total pressures and a quarterback hit in Week 2. Where the tackle is struggling the most is penalties, picking up two more in Atlanta’s victory over the Vikings on Sunday. Wilkinson had a 51.8 pass blocking grade and a 43.6 run blocking grade.
Terrell’s grade is a bit of a shocker. He played just the first half before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. He gave up just 24 yards total; however, two of the three targets that went his way ended up being caught. PFF gave the corner a 42.5 coverage grade on the night.
Matthews has struggled a bit to start the season. PFF credits the veteran with two total pressures surrendered as well as a sack. Matthews struggled in the run game, receiving a 42.8 run blocking grade, the lowest in the game for either team. However, he had a 76.0 pass blocking grade, the second-highest grade of either team, trailing only Atlanta’s left guard Matthew Bergeron (76.8).
Woerner had zero targets and caught no balls in Atlanta’s victory over the Vikings. He received a 42.2 pass blocking grade and a 56.5 run blocking grade.
Other notable grades for Atlanta include: running back Tyler Allgeier (70.9), defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (66.9), tight end Kyle Pitts (66.7), quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (66.6), rookie safety Xavier Watts (66.4), rookie linebacker Jalon Walker (66.2), wide receiver Drake London (65.5), and rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (62.2).