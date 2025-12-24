PFF Includes Falcons' LB in List of Top-20 Free Agent Signings

The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Divine Deablo to a two-year, $14 million contract this offseason, and the move has quickly paid dividends. Despite appearing in just 11 games this season, Deablo is putting together one of the best seasons of his young career, seeing career highs in passes defended (six) and tackles for losses (five).

His impact hasn’t gone unnoticed. On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus named Deablo one of the top 20 free agent signings of the 2025 offseason.

“Atlanta’s defense has taken steps forward under Jeff Ulbrich — highlighted by Deablo,” PFF’s Bradley Locker writes.

There was doubt surrounding the signing, after the Falcons let Nate Landman walk in free agency, and with Troy Andersen struggling to get on the field, Atlanta desperately needed some help at the linebacker position. Deablo has exceeded expectations, solidifying himself as a key component of the team’s new look defense.

“The former Raider was an unsung addition, but has played like one of the league’s better linebackers this season.” Locker writes. “

“Deablo’s 76.9 overall PFF grade is the sixth-best at the position, and his 78.7 PFF coverage grade is second. Additionally, the 27-year-old has missed just 9.2% of his tackle attempts.”

Deablo’s impact on the defense has been undeniable.

“He’s [Deablo] been a big part of our defense,” Jessie Bates said ahead of the Falcons' Week 12 game against the Saints. “We were thinking about it. We were like, we haven’t won since Divine got hurt.”

Atlanta is 6-4 in games where the linebacker plays all four quarters, but winless (0-5) in games in which he does not.

Per PFF, Deablo has surrendered the fewest yards (123) of all linebackers who have played at least 50% of snaps this season.

Throwing at Deablo has not ended well for opposing teams this season. He is the only linebacker in the NFL to log 600 or more total defensive snaps while allowing fewer than 200 receiving yards, and the only one at the position to reach that snap count while surrendering fewer than 20 receptions in coverage.

Not to mention, he leads all defenders at his position in pass breakups. Quarterbacks have posted just a 78.7 passer rating when targeting Deablo, the seventh-lowest among linebackers with at least 500 defensive snaps.

As Atlanta’s revamped defense continues to take shape, Divine Deablo’s value has become clear on both the stat sheet and the win column. The Falcons have been a completely different team when he’s on the field, a reflection of his impact on the defense. What began as a quiet offseason move has quickly turned into one of the most impactful signings of the year.

