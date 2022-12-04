The Atlanta Falcons host the Pittsburgh Steelers today inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons have yet another chance to take control of a down-year in the NFC South.

For the Falcons, who come in at 5-7, they find themselves occupying second place in the NFC South and just a half-game behind the leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for the Steelers, their 4-7 record has them last in the AFC North, meaning they are on the outside looking in the playoff picture.

The Falcons fell short a week ago versus the Commanders. Knocking on the door of the Commanders' goalline, a tipped pass from Marcus Mariota ended up in the hands of the Commanders, resulting in a game-ending interception.

The Falcons will be without a host of players against the Steelers; outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (wrist), defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe), and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) are all listed as inactive.

For the Steelers, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was ruled out with a hamstring while running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), linebacker Malik Reed (back), and star outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) were deemed questionable.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Falcons take on the Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after the kickoff.

First Quarter

The Pittsburgh Steelers received the opening kickoff, starting the drive at their own 25-yard line.

The Steelers converted two third downs early, one on a Derek Watt run and a completion to tight end Pat Freiermuth. Before a sack on second down set up a fifth third down, this time on 3rd & 15, ended with an incompletion.

Steelers 3, Falcons 0

Change of Possession (7:32)

The Falcons began the drive with two quick completions to Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Two penalties backed the Falcon up into a 3rd & 20, forcing a punt after picking up 12 yards on a completion to Damiere Byrd.

Change of Possession (4:07)

Second Quarter

After a Najee Harris run set the Steelers up inside the Atlanta 30-yard line, the Falcons' defense bent but didn't break as they held Pittsburgh to a 46-yard field goal.

Steelers 6, Falcons 0

Change of Possession (13:04)

A Tyler Allgeier 20-yard run and a pair of completion from Mariota that went for over 15 yards each were not enough to get into the endzone. As the Steelers defense held the Falcons to a field goal.

Steelers 6, Falcons 3

Change of Possession (9:15)



Pat Freiermuth took a pass 57 yards before Kenny Pickett found a receiver wide-open in the back of the endzone for a 17-yard score.

Steelers 13, Falcons 3

Change of Possession (7:06)



Mariota completed an explosive 37-yard pass to Drake London on the first play of the drive before a Patterson run went backward four yards. An incompletion and a nine-yard completion weren't enough to gain a first down on third and long. Younghoe Koo connected on a 51-yard field goal.

Steelers 13, Falcons 6

Change of Possession (5:05)



