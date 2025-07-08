Atlanta Falcons Place Heavy Burden on Michael Penix Jr.
Entering his second year with the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., shouldn't feel the weight of the world on his shoulders. However, the Falcons have placed a heavy burden on him as he enters his first year as a starter.
He was given the benefit of a redshirt year behind Kirk Cousins, and Falcons fans are expecting immediate results with a ready-made offense. Having watched fellow 25-year-olds Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels lead their team to the playoffs last season, expectations are that Penix and the Falcons have similar results in 2025.
Meanwhile, three other people in the organization desperately need him to succeed, as their jobs depend on it. Honestly, their ongoing employment with the team should tie to how Penix plays in the fall.
By all measures, Raheem Morris is respected in and out of the locker room and around the league. However, last year showed a team that could not finish games. Most importantly, a defense that could not get off the field, summoning zero pass rush, stuck in a scheme that no one bought into or liked.
Yet, Morris stood by his coordinator (and starting quarterback), to the detriment of the team.
Now, with a new scheme and a far superior mind working as defensive coordinator, the defense should start and finish well. How does Penix help with that? Everyone with eyes can see the arm talent and confidence when you take the training wheels off.
If the Falcons stack wins and play consistently for the whole year, the defense, buoyed by a lead, will play faster. With a revitalized defense that wants to wreck plans in the backfield, aggressiveness will lead to big plays, the ones that seal games.
In turn, Morris saves his job.
However, should the team sputter, he may as well call the realtor and bake the cookies for the open house.
Zac Robinson, like most offensive coordinators, wants a head coaching job. No young coach wants to remain in the second seat; that's not their ultimate goal. Robinson presided over an offense that finished No. 6 in total offense, but just 13th in points. The team lacked consistency from game to game and in the redzone.
On paper, the team surrounded Penix with a top-level group of skill position players, athletes capable of the immediate big play. Maximizing that talent does not look difficult.
Terry Fontenot took over as general manager in 2021. Going into his fifth year, of anyone on this list, he needs Penix more than anyone else. While you could conceivably make cases for Morris and Robinson, Fontenot has zero room for error this year. Team owner Arthur Blank gave him five years to improve this team. Five years is a lifetime in the NFL, and the team needs results in 2025.
Penix will play a large part in the Falcons’ fortunes this year.
How the Falcons attacked the quarterback position prior to the 2024 season has been well dissected over the last 14 months. If Penix hits and the Falcons win in 2025, no one is going to cry for Blank wasting $100 million on Cousins.
On paper, the Atlanta Falcons should make the playoffs.
Make no mistake, the assembled talent stacks up favorably against Tampa. The key remains smartly utilizing those players that surround Penix. Just because you have a garage full of Ferraris doesn't mean you know how to drive them.