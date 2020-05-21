Falcon Report
Is Todd Gurley's health status good enough for the Atlanta Falcons?

Brady Pfister

The Falcons made a big splash in a busy offseason when they signed former Rams and University of Georgia running back Todd Gurley to a one-year deal. His production since he came into the league has been undoubtedly stellar.

The questions surround his health. 

Thursday, Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter hinted that even he wasn't sure how healthy Gurley is. 

"The main question that no one seems to know is, 'What's his health status? What's his workload,'" Koetter said. "He averaged about 17 touches a game last year, which is a little bit lower than he had been when he was All-Pro. We're just going to have to find that out once we get here and get him working, get him up and running."

Does Koetter's comment give valid reasoning for concern?

Tuesday, the Falcons opened their facility back up under NFL guidelines. How much of a boost does this give to players looking to get back into the swing of offseason training? 

After quarterback Matt Ryan turned 35 Sunday, Chris and Brady take the opportunity to discuss where Ryan stands among other NFL quarterbacks. Is he elite, underrated or just a solid quarterback?

With ESPN wrapping up "The Last Dance," Chris and Brady take a stab at which Falcons players most resemble Michael Jordan. Chris believes the answer is Julio Jones while Brady isn't so sure there's anyone on the roster who is anywhere close to M.J. level. 

All of this, and more, on this week's episode of "The Dirty Birds Podcast."

