Atlanta Falcons Position Preview: Quarterback
The Atlanta Falcons fly into August with quite a different quarterback room than the one that ended 2023. Not to mention, the elevated expectations hover over two of these signal callers. When a franchise commits either money or a premium draft pick for a quarterback, they fully expect a serious return on investment.
In all honesty, the Falcons do not lack experience or talent when you take their quarterbacks into consideration. As the calendar slowly counts down to the opening kickoff against the Pittsburgh on September 8, all eyes will intently focus on the two franchise quarterbacks.
Spend Now, Win Now?
Outside of notoriety for this soundbyte, Kirk Cousins continues to defy critics and thrill financial planners with his ability to complete passes and cash checks. After signing a four-year, $180-million deal, the veteran passer walks into Atlanta with legitimate expectations. Arthur Blank has never been tight with the wallet, and his expectations have grown accordingly.
Cousins provides the Falcons their best quarterback since Matt Ryan left town. What makes Cousins interesting? Despite entering his thirteenth season, Cousins maintains decent zip on passes to all three levels. Additionally, he continues to not only move an offense but lead them. Remember, he eventually earned the Michigan State starting job over Nick Foles who transferred out.
Furthermore, Washington drafted him in the same draft class as Robert Griffin III, ostensibly to serve as a backup. In the long run, he proved a better pro and he continues to play. Despite all of this, what Cousins will not do is thrill crowds. His style exudes Volvo station wagon vibes.
He functions safely and takes you from point A to B without too many risks. With a bevy of highly-drafted weapons like Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson, the Falcons don't need Cousins to be the star.
He just can't be the flat tire the Falcons have had for quarterback play, tanking the offense, the last two seasons.
The Falcons expect him to lead this franchise over the next couple of seasons, until they deem Michael Penix, Jr looks ready.
The Apprentice
From an athletic standpoint, Penix stands side by side with Michael Vick in the arm talent department. Blessed with a howitzer for a left arm. The ball explodes from his hand with excellent velocity and touch. When the route calls to lead a receiver, Penix places the ball just in front of the wideout.
Correspondingly, throwing through a tight window will see his fastball. Despite his athletic palette, no one would consider the former Washington Husky legend a scrambler. Penix eludes the rush just enough to allow the wideouts to beat coverage.
When the Falcons drafted him, you could hear the collective uproar from fans and media. Yet, the more you think about it, the more it makes sense. Kirk Cousins's contract becomes flexible for the Falcons in two seasons.
Overview
Regardless of what the future brings for the Atlanta Falcons, the team actually possesses a future. In Cousins, Atlanta can roll out a proven starter with excellent accuracy and command of whatever offense he takes over.
At the same time, Michael Penix, Jr, can learn the NFL game, take a little time, pick up the nuances of the game. More importantly, the rookie needs to stay ready, in case of injury. Under those circumstances, one wrong snap will force him and the Falcons to start their future earlier than they would like.