Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Not Bothered by Injury History
When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a 4-year, $180-million contract, with $100-million guaranteed in March of 2024, they sent a signal to the NFL that they planned to make a run in the wide-open NFC.
Signals got crossed the next month when they used their No. 8 pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and drafted several other players, including second-round defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro, as eventual replacements for 30-plus-year-old entrenched starters like Cousins and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
Getting a quarterback for the future in a quarterback-deep draft class always made sense for the Falcons. Penix and Orhorhoro are set to step into starters' roles a year after taking limited snaps in their rookie seasons that ended with the Falcons posting a seventh-straight losing record.
The biggest shock of taking Penix was the unprecedented move of signing Cousins to big money and then ignoring gaping roster holes (edge rusher, cornerback, and safety) to draft players who would play no meaningful role in 2024.
However, Penix himself was a bit of a surprise because of his long injury history in college. He suffered two ACL tears (2018 and 2020), and two shoulder injuries (2019 and 2021). Many draft analysts placed a second-round grade on Penix after he suffered four consecutive season-ending injuries while quarterback of the Indiana Hoosiers.
He clearly had a first-round left arm and played two injury-free seasons with the Washington Huskies, including 2023 when he led the nation in passing.
Now, three years removed from his last injury, Penix plays with no fear. Something he's learned to push past with experience.
“I don't really focus on it anymore," Penix said this week of his injury-filled past. "I talked about it before, my past. 2021 was a tough season for me because I was thinking about injuries. I wasn't able to play at a high level because that's something where my mind was. I wasn't able to play at the level that I wanted to.
"Now it's like, I've been injured four times. I just pray, trusting my faith and trust that God's going to protect me. I go out there and have fun because at any moment it could be my last play. That's for anybody. This is the game that we play. We know it comes with a lot, but we all love it. That's why we do it each and every day, and that's what I'm going to continue to do each and every day."
Penix has looked fantastic in the offseason, including training camp and joint practices against the Tennessee Titans. He's not only past the physical limitations that come from returning from a serious injury (see Cousins, Kirk), but he's also pushed past the mental barrier.
"So, I don't really think about the injuries because I'm going to play like it's my last play, no matter what," Penix said. "I'm going to give my all for my team. Whatever happens, God has a plan for me. Right now, football is that plan. I'm going to continue to strive and try to get better and continue to play for his glory.”
The Falcons have been in quarterback purgatory since Matt Ryan was traded before the 2022 season. Penix looks like the guy who can make the spot his own for the next decade. He's three years injury free with the hopes of the franchise placed on his shoulders.
The Falcons are next in action on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but don't expect to see Penix take any snaps in the preseason.
While Penix isn't thinking about potential injuries, his head coach doesn't want to risk him in exhibition games.