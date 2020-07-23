Report: Falcons Quarterbacks To Begin COVID-19 Testing Protocol On Thursday

The Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks will undergo their first coronavirus test Thursday, which begins the process of getting the team's signal callers into camp according to ESPN's Vaughn McClure. Per the NFL rules established this week, players will have to test negative for COVID-19 twice, with the span of three days between each test, before entering the team facility.

McClure reports the Falcons rookies have already begun the testing process this week while the rest of the team will start next Tuesday.

Atlanta's four quarterbacks reporting to camp are the same as last year -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Kurt Benkert and Danny Etling. Benkert showed promise during last year's training camp, but he suffered a foot injury in the Hall of Fame Game against the Denver Broncos. After the Falcons ruled out Benkert for the rest of the season last fall, the team traded for Etling.

Ryan is entering his 13th season with the Falcons since getting drafted third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. He has made four trips to the Pro Bowl and won NFL MVP in 2016.

Schaub has served as Atlanta's backup quarterback since 2016. He has made one start, which came last season when Ryan missed the Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. In a loss, Schaub threw for 460 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Also Wednesday, the NFL announced it would require all fans at games to wear a face covering. Of course, that's assuming the league has fans at their games at all this season.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook