Falcons Appear to have Made Decision on Matt Judon ahead of Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons have plenty to figure out with their in-house free agents before legal tampering begins March 10, but they're waiting until the final few weeks to make any firm decisions.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, one of Atlanta's biggest free agents, remains in limbo regarding the team's plan for his future, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter.
"As of last week, the Judon camp had not heard from the Falcons," Ledbetter wrote Monday.
Judon, who was acquired in mid-August from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick, had an up-and-down season in Atlanta. He played in all 17 games with 15 starts, collecting 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. Four of his sacks came in the final seven games.
The 32-year-old Judon told Falcons on SI before Week 18 he felt like he and the team could have done more.
"Shit, a little bit, I feel like," Judon said when asked what he proved about himself to the Falcons. "I just feel like, kind of, the season is the season. I wish we could have been in the playoffs and accomplished more."
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot each stressed the need to improve the team's pass rush when meeting with reporters Wednesday at the NFL combine, and Fontenot emphasized Atlanta is still in the process of making decisions.
"It starts with our roster," Fontenot said. "And looking at every contract, whether a player has several years left on their contract, whether a player has an expiring contract, which contracts you want to restructure, what contracts you want to extend, what players you can't bring back.
"All those things, we're having all those discussions, and that's the critical part right now. It starts with our roster."
But so far, those discussions haven't included Judon.