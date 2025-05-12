Atlanta Falcons, Raheem Morris have Big Expectations for Undrafted Rookie
The Atlanta Falcons had too many needs, especially on the defensive side of the ball, to fill them all in one offseason. Atlanta had limited funds during free agency and just two top-100 draft picks heading into March.
However, they were able to significantly add to the edge and safety room with multiple players. They're still light at defensive tackle (literally) and were unable to draft an outside cornerback.
That doesn't mean we won't see a rookie cornerback make a significant impact on the 2025 version of the Falcons' defense. Former Kansas Jayhawks standout Cobee Bryant was expected to be an early Day 3 pick at worst, but Atlanta was able to get him as an undrafted free agent.
Atlanta had used on of their 30 pre-draft visits on Bryant, and head coach Raheem Morris felt good about his chances of recruiting him to the Falcons after the draft.
“Cobee is the most famous undrafted player I've ever been around," said Morris ahead of rookie mini-camp. "I mean, my kids know him. It's unbelievable, all the stuff that he has and the accolades. But, when you go back and watch the tape, you're not shocked that he's well known. The amount of players that he's played against and the guys that he's able to compete against when you watch his tape is exciting."
The opportunity to play in Atlanta with a lack of depth at cornerback was a key selling point for Morris and the Falcons. Having a head coach that has a lot of experience coaching defensive backs doing the sales pitch didn't hurt either.
"It's the reason you're able to get a guy like Cobee," said Morris. "We didn't take an outside corner in the draft. There's a guy that you can go and sit down and talk with and really talk about it, convince him to come in here, having a great opportunity to go out there and compete and be the best version of himself.
"We were fortunate enough to be able to bring him here on a 30 visit and to get a chance to meet with him and get around him and really find some real interest and be able to grow. Then, when it came down to that – let's call it what it is, the recruiting process – I had a real clear vision and was able to really speak to him in a real clear fashion because I had watched the tape. I'd been around him. I knew what he can do.
"I knew what he was capable of. Whoever we were competing with basically didn't have a chance.”
The Falcons have Mike Hughes penciled in as the starter opposite A.J. Terrell with primary backups as Mike Ford and Keith Taylor Jr. - not exactly the no-fly zone.
Bryant was All-Big 12 in three straight season - the first Kansas Jayhawks football player to accomplish that feat. He had 13 interceptions in his Jayhawks' career - tied for second with Aqib Talib in school history.
An undrafted free agent (UDFA) is typically a longshot to make the 53-man roster after final cuts. But frankly, it would be a bit of surprise if Bryant didn't make the team and see meaningful minutes in 2025.