Falcons' Morris: Desmond Ridder Unable to 'Lead Our Team the Way We Wanted'
Atlanta Falcons first-year head coach Raheem Morris said at February's NFL Combine that he likely wouldn't have his job if the Falcons' quarterbacks played better in 2023.
Morris has insisted every day since it wasn't a shot at either of the team's two starters, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. The Falcons traded Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in mid-March and dealt Heinicke to the Los Angeles Chargers after the preseason.
Now, the situation has come full circle.
Atlanta (6-7) is sliding, having lost four consecutive games. Ridder is now with the Las Vegas Raiders and has a chance to start their next game -- next Monday night against the Falcons.
Morris said he's still not sure who the Raiders will start at quarterback, as incumbent starter Aidan O'Connell has a bone bruise in his knee, which is a far better diagnosis than initially thought after he was carted off with an air cast.
If O'Connell can't play, the Raiders will start Ridder, head coach Antonio Pierce said Monday.
So, revenge game? Quite possibly on the surface -- but Morris only has positive thoughts about Ridder.
"Des, I got a chance to meet him in a short window he was here. Great young man, great person," Morris said. "He's got a unique talent with arm talent. And just like all these young quarterbacks, they need opportunities to go out there and play.
"If he gets an opportunity to play, I'm sure he'll have a full practice week. He'll be prepared in the right way. He'll be ready for us. A familiar opponent, some people he knows, and I know we’ve got to get ready for him as well."
Ridder started the last four games of his rookie season with the Falcons in 2022, completing 63.5% of his passes for 708 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Atlanta, then led by head coach Arthur Smith, gave Ridder the reins to the offense in 2023.
But Ridder was benched twice, battling turnover woes -- 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles -- and streaky play. He passes for 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns while running in five more scores across 15 games and 13 starts.
In four appearances this season, all in relief, Ridder is 28-of-44 passing for 239 yards and one touchdown. He went 12 for 18 for 108 yards after replacing O'Connell in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Morris gave plenty of praise to Ridder -- but amidst increasing outside scrutiny over the performance of Falcons starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, Morris reaffirmed his confidence in Atlanta's decision to move on from Ridder.
"He can run the football, he's talented, he's athletic, he's big, he throws the football, did a lot of good things," Morris said. "He wasn't able to lead our team into the way that we wanted him to go to the future. He's getting a second opportunity, like a lot of quarterbacks do in this league."
Now, the 25-year-old Ridder's future may include a shot at his former team on primetime. It still remains unclear whether he'll start, but the Falcons are preparing for all options.
"We’ve got to get ready to play him or Aidan, and be ready for both of them, or anyone that shows up," Morris said.