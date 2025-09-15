Atlanta Falcons Re-Establish Run Identity in 22-6 Win vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The Atlanta Falcons rode a punishing rushing effort on Sunday Night Football in a 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. After struggling to get anything going in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, the Falcons made it clear early that they were re-committed to the run.
“We didn’t play up to our standards last week,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said about how he challenged the offensive line. “There’s no hiding behind curtains, and there’s no sugar coating things with us. We just speak the truth, and that truth came to reality today when those guys came out and responded in a big way.”
On the opening drive of the game alone, Bijan Robinson was nearly able to match the total rushing output from the running backs last week (48 yards). He carried the ball four times, but picked up 47 yards. They cooled off a bit as the first half went on, but the Falcons combined to rush for 97 yards by the end of the half.
The Falcons’ star tailback led the team in rushing, with 143 yards on 22 attempts (6.5 yards per carry). This was the 20th time in his career that he eclipsed 100 yards, which is the most in the NFL since he joined the league in 2023.
Robinson’s 168 total yards (25 touches) nearly matched the entire offensive production of the Vikings (198 yards).
“That’s part of the plan every single week,” Morris said. “Bijan is a dynamic football player. He’s unbelievable.”
Tyler Allgeier also turned in a tremendous performance of his own. He carried the ball 16 times for 76 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and had the team’s only touchdown of the game.
“We’ve got two outstanding backs and to watch those guys rotate out there and execute how they did – I don’t know how many yards they had, but I know it was a lot. I know it was enough to win the football game.”
Their success on the ground was all the more important with how quarterback Michael Penix Jr was unable to really get going. He finished the night 13-of-21 for just 135 yards, which is the lowest offensive output of his young career.
This team is firmly established in its rushing identity, and they finished second in the NFL last season in terms of their success rate.
Morris challenged this unit to return to that form in Week 2, and they responded with one of their best performances in years. The 218 yards rushing were the most for the Falcons in a non-overtime game since Week 11 of 2023, and it came against a team that was second in the NFL in rush yards allowed last season.
For all the hype around Michael Penix Jr.’s arm, this game was another reminder of who the Falcons really are. They are at their best when Robinson and Allgeier are dictating tempo, wearing down defenses, and letting everything else flow off the ground game.
Against the Vikings, that identity returned in emphatic fashion. If it stays, Atlanta will have rediscovered its clearest path to winning in 2025.