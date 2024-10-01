Falcons Release Ex Starting Titans DB in Practice Squad Roster Move
The Atlanta Falcons made a one-for-one swap on their practice squad Tuesday.
Atlanta confirmed the practice squad signing of linebacker Rashaan Evans, which was previously reported Monday. In correspondence, the Falcons released defensive back Dane Cruikshank, who had been with the team since May.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pound Cruikshank was promoted to the active roster and played 14 special teams snaps in the Falcons' 22-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. After the game, he returned to the practice squad, where he stayed for the past two weeks.
Cruikshank, 29, was brought in as a veteran summer body for a secondary young at the time, but after signing All-Pro safety Justin Simmons in mid-August, Atlanta didn't have much of a need.
This preseason, Cruikshank played in two games, making a pair of tackles while adding one pass defended. He was released on roster cutdown day Aug. 27 but quickly re-signed to the practice squad.
Cruikshank has 55 games and four starts under his belt during his six-year NFL career. A fifth-round pick in 2018, Cruikshank played in 44 games with four starts in his first four years with the Tennessee Titans before departing for the Chicago Bears once his rookie contract expired.
Cruikshank saw action in eight games with the Bears in 2022 before being placed on injured reserve. He signed with the Jets in free agency but was released near the end of training camp, ultimately returning to the Titans for a two-game stint.
For his career, the Chino Hills, Calif., native has recorded 66 tackles, two passes defended, one interception and a forced fumble. His best season came in 2021 as a member of the Titans, logging 43 tackles while making each of his four career starts.
Now, Cruikshank is back on the open market -- while Evans, a teammate of his for three years in Tennessee, is back in Atlanta.