Atlanta Falcons Release Veteran Cornerback
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons have released cornerback C.J. Henderson from their practice squad, according to an official announcement from the team. No corresponding move has been announced, but it will open up a practice squad spot -- likely for the reported kicker competition.
Henderson, 26, was a late addition to the Falcons’ training camp roster, with his signing coming just one day before the team’s second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He made a strong early impression on the coaching staff.
"I don't want to jump the gun on a guy, but you're talking about a former first-round pick that has elite movement that's intelligent enough to go out there and pick up a system in one day and be able to execute in reps," Morris said of Henderson during camp. "He seems to be formulating his relationships with his coaches, with the players around him. It was fun to go watch him on the grass and be able to move around like that."
Henderson made an appearance in the final preseason game of the summer but was subsequently released and added to the practice squad. He was previously one of three cornerbacks, alongside Cobee Bryant and newly added Keith Taylor.
After the injury to A.J. Terrell Jr., there was reason to believe that the former first-round pick could make his way to the active roster, but the team opted not to elevate him for Sunday’s game. Ahead of him on the roster, the Falcons have starters Mike Hughes and the injured Terrell at outside cornerback, with Dee Alford, Mike Ford Jr., and Clark Phillips III in reserve roles.
He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9 overall in 2020, ahead of Terrell, but Henderson has struggled to find a consistent home in the NFL. He was quickly traded in just his second season to the Carolina Panthers, who then declined his fifth-year option. He later signed contracts with the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers, but was unable to make their active rosters.
The last time Henderson appeared on the field for the regular season, he posted 39 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss with two pass defenses in 12 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He had six pass defenses and two interceptions for Carolina in 2022, which is arguably his best NFL season.
Now, Henderson is left to find a new home just three weeks into the 2025 regular season.