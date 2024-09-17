Atlanta Falcons Rise Slightly in NFL.com Week 2 Power Rankings
The Atlanta Falcons had high expectations coming into the 2024 season despite years of futility. Those expectations fell flat on Week 1 in a bizarre showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Atlanta gave a glimpse of who they can become this season with a win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
Kirk Cousins showed that maybe the Falcons were "a quarterback away" when he marched the Falcons down the field for the game winner in the two-minute drill. The game was closed by Atlanta's best defensive player when All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Jalen Hurts's ill-advised pass.
The Eagles were No. 4 in NFL.com's Week 1 Power Rankings, while the Falcons were No. 23. How much did Atlanta's impressive-road win against an NFC powerhouse affect the Week 2 rankings?
Turns out - not much.
The Falcons climbed three spots to No. 20, while the Eagles dipped two places from No. 4 to No. 6.
"After Saquon Barkley dropped what would have been the game-clinching pass on Monday night, the door was left open for Kirk Cousins to author a game-winning touchdown drive that was absolutely stunning -- both in its efficiency and in the fact that the Falcons have a quarterback capable of doing this again," wrote Eric Edholm on NFL.com. "Cousins lined up under center more often against Philly, which looked more natural, but early in the game, the 36-year-old's deeper passes were dying on him. Even a few completions were badly underthrown.
"However, Atlanta's offensive line looked good early, paving the way for a wicked run game and keeping Cousins' pocket mostly clean. You certainly can point the finger at the Eagles for coughing this one up after it looked over more than once, but you also have to credit Cousins and some clutch plays from Darnell Mooney, Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud III. This was the biggest win for the Falcons in a few years."
It's not hyperbole to think this was the biggest win for the Falcons in several years. Last year's Week 7 win in Tampa Bay to push the Falcons to 4-3 might be close. Arthur Smith got himself fired by dropping the next three to quarterbacks making their first appearance of the season (or their careers).
The 2024 team has talent and expectations, something the squad has lacked in recent years. Now they have some momentum. NFL.com's Power Rankings, and ESPN's for that matter, blame the Eagles for losing the game, while not giving credit to the Falcons for winning it.
The Eagles were without A.J. Brown and had more than one head-scratching coaching decisions. The Falcons still had to go out and make the plays. This isn't the finished product for Atlanta by a long shot. Kirk Cousins made his second start since his Achilles injury, with a new team, with a play caller in his second-career game.
This is an offense under Cousins in its infancy. They'll need to grow up fast to reach the heights expected of them in 2024. However, they didn't just take baby steps on Monday night against the Eagles, they took a giant leap forward.
The wins will come, and so will the national respect.