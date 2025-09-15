Falcons Rookie DB Picks Up First Career Interception
The Atlanta Falcons' investment in the defense during the 2025 offseason is already paying off. The Falcons selected defensive back Billy Bowman Jr out of Oklahoma 118th overall in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his first career start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, he recorded his first career sack against quarterback Baker Mayfield. Now in his second career start, under the bright lights during Sunday night football, he recorded his first career interception against Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
The Vikings had a first and ten from their own 26-yard line. McCarthy took the snap and dropped back. He slung the ball towards the right sideline, with Jalen Nailor as the intended target. Bowman had the fourth-year wide receiver smothered and made a great play on the ball, making a diving catch to secure his first career interception.
Bowman was known for his “ball-hawking” ability coming out of college.
“Bowman is a smooth, fluid athlete with a quick change of direction and good ball-tracking ability. His football IQ allows him to anticipate plays and react quickly, making him effective in coverage despite his size,” Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department wrote prior to this year’s draft.
Bowman finished his four-year collegiate career with 11 total interceptions. The only FBS safety with more interceptions than Bowman since 2022? Xavier Watts, another member of the Atlanta Falcons secondary.
General Manager Terry Fontenot and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich were both reportedly over the moon with where they got Bowman.
“If you don’t like watching play, then you just don’t like football,” Fontenot said after the Falcons selected the defensive back in April.
Falcons fans are certainly enjoying what they’ve seen out of Bowman through six quarters of football. The rookie has already recorded a sack and an interception, providing a little bit of everything for this Atlanta defense.
Bowman said earlier in the offseason that he was excited to play multiple roles for this defense.
“I think his [Ulrbich’s] defense is very complex,” Bowman said. “Allows us to do a lot of things, whether that’s just you know, being underneath defender and shoot gaps, blitz off the edge, blitz in the B gap at times, you know, play man. So it’s very versatile and you know, I love that being able to do everything.” Bowman said.
Through his first six quarters of play, the rookie defender has certainly shown off his versatility.