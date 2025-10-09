Falcons Rookie Standing Out Among Draft Class Peers in Key Stat
The Atlanta Falcons traded back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on draft night to select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. To do so, Atlanta forfeited its 2026 first-round pick, a move that faced scrutiny. Through five weeks of NFL action (four for Pearce), the Falcons' rookie is currently second in pressures, with 11, amongst members of his draft class.
Despite playing just 84 snaps this season, Pearce ranks second amongst all rookies in total pressures. For context, the rookie with the next fewest snaps, Elijah Roberts, has played 98 snaps, 14 more than Pearce, but has recorded four fewer pressures. Every other rookie has at least 107 snaps on defense, highlighting just how efficient Pearce has been when it comes to generating pressure.
The rookie from Tennessee currently has a 13.2% pass rush win percentage, per Pro Football Focus (PFF), the fourth-highest among all rookies who have played at least 25% of their team's snaps this season. He trails only teammate Jalon Walker (15.0%), Shemar Stewart (14.6%) and Abdul Carter (13.9%).
While Pearce has been elite when it comes to generating pressure, he needs to get better at finishing sacks. Despite generating 11 pressures through four games, the rookie only has 0.5 sacks this season. He’s come close to making multiple big plays; in Week 1, the edge rusher was about half a second away from a strip sack of Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield late in the fourth quarter.
Finishing sacks is something the entire defense needs to get better at, not just Pearce.
“So, like for us, it’s like finishing, you know, like you want to go find ways to finish some of those sacks. I think we had like 15 pressures yesterday [Sunday]. They [the defense] had two sacks, you know … You want to find ways to capitalize more of those opportunities, because if you do those things, you know, you can be really effective.” Head coach Raheem Morris said on Monday, following the Falcons' Week 4 victory over the Washington Commanders.
The Falcons struggled to generate pressure last season, so it’s great to see the defense, especially the rookies, generate pressure so effectively. Eventually, the sacks will come, but through the first month of football, James Pearce Jr. is proving that it was not a mistake for the Atlanta Falcons to trade up and draft him.