Falcons Designate Rookie DL to Return from Injured Reserve, Sign DB
The Atlanta Falcons' defense played its best game of the season in a 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, and more help appears to be on the way.
Second-round rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who’s been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, has been designated to return to practice this week, the team announced in a press release Wednesday.
The Falcons also signed defensive back Dane Cruikshank to their practice squad.
Atlanta has a 21-day window to activate Orhorhoro from injured reserve before he's ruled out for the remainder of the season -- but he appears likely to return on the earlier side of his window.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 295-pound Orhorhoro was inactive for the first four games this season but played in each of Atlanta's contests from Weeks 5-8. He recorded five tackles and a quarterback hit across 63 defensive snaps.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris noted Monday that Orhorhoro was required to miss four games, not four weeks. With Atlanta's Week 12 bye, Orhorhoro received an additional week to rest his ankle.
Elsewhere among Atlanta's players on injured reserve, safety DeMarcco Hellams, who suffered an ankle injury in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, likely won't begin practicing this week, Morris said, and Hellams wasn't on the field Wednesday.
But Hellams does seem closer to returning than weeks past, a promising indication the second-year pro will be able to hit the field at some point this season.
The Falcons (6-6) will practice Thursday and Friday before returning to the field at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium.