Falcons Re-Sign Center with Eyes Toward Starting Role
After losing starting center Drew Dalman to the Chicago Bears in free agency, the Atlanta Falcons had a void in the middle of their offensive line. After over two months of speculation, they officially filled it Wednesday night -- with a familiar, and heavily expected, face.
The Falcons re-signed center Ryan Neuzil to a two-year, $9.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal comes with $6.25 million guaranteed.
Neuzil was a restricted free agent, and his right-of-first refusal tag cost $3.26 million. Neuzil never signed that deal, instead waiting for a larger financial commitment better suited for a starter. He's been present at the Falcons' voluntary workouts and was with the first-team offensive line to start OTAs on Tuesday, even though he wasn't officially on the roster.
Neuzil has played in 43 games with 12 starts across three seasons in Atlanta. He started eight games in 2024 when Dalman went down with an ankle injury and performed admirably, allowing only one sack and 10 total pressures across 346 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
The 27-year-old Neuzil's downfall was penalties, as he was flagged seven times, tied for the most in the NFL at the time Dalman returned. The Falcons felt Neuzil handled the minute details well during his starting stint.
"Neuzil did an outstanding job stepping in for him," offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Dec. 1. "We, in a lot of ways, didn't miss a beat -- had some tough road games that he did a great job stepping in."
Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford spoke highly of Neuzil in early May.
"I think Neuzil's got a lot of strength," Ledford said. "He may be one of the best athletes on the team. But he's just got a lot of power. He's a very explosive guy, just has a lot of power. At the center position, if you've got the quickness he shows and you need there, along with the power in the middle, it's a good combination to have, and he's shown that."
An undrafted free agent in 2021, Neuzil has long been a quality rotational piece in Atlanta. Now, 2025 may be his time in the spotlight.