Falcons Safety Named Rookie of the Month
The Atlanta Falcons’ 2025 rookie class was expected to make a major contribution during this season. Through four weeks, the class has already made an impact, and Atlanta’s rookie safety Xavier Watts was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month on Thursday.
The Falcons drafted Watts in the third round (96th overall) of the NFL Draft. Overshadowed in the deal, the safety is never talked about in the trade that landed edge rusher James Pearce Jr. in Atlanta. Now, through four weeks, he’s been the best rookie in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball.
Watts has recorded 23 total tackles (17 solo, six assisted), four passes defended and two interceptions through his first four career games. Touted as a ball-hawk, he has certainly lived up to his reputation, and the scary part is, the rookie could have had three in four games had he not dropped a Baker Mayfield ball in Week 1.
Watts has a 76.3 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade (17th of 130 qualifying safeties) as well as a 72.2 coverage grade (20th of 130 safeties). Of all safeties drafted since 2021 who have played a minimum of 50% of their team’s defensive snaps, Watts is the fourth-highest graded player. He is currently tied second in the NFL in interceptions amongst safeties (trailing only Kevin Byard with three) and tied fourth in pass breakups per PFF.
Watts is currently credited with giving up seven receptions in four games, fewer than All-Pro players such as Budda Baker (12) and Kevin Byard (nine).
Watts has currently been everything the Falcons could have hoped for; he’s been elite in coverage, forcing turnovers, and a sure tackler, missing just one tackle in four games.
Atlanta’s defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, said that we would be seeing Watts in these conversations after his performance in Week 1.
“You know X [Xavier Watts], you know, minus the drops, had he had those drops, shoot, you’re talking about the Rookie of the Week, you know, and definitely put himself in contention for rookie of the year,” Ulbrich said weeks ago.
Watts has certainly put himself in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year with his play so far.
The scary part for NFL offenses is that Ulbrich sees Watts as a player who will only continue to get better.
“You saw the just exceptional ball skills, instinct, feel that he has,” Ulbrich said. “Now we just got to refine it and just keep working with him, and the beauty of X is he doesn’t, and I’m getting to know him as we go here, but he feels like a guy that will never be satisfied, is just going to keep pushing to get better. That’s dangerous.”
The Notre Dame product made the switch to defense from the wide receiver position during his redshirt freshman season. By the time he reached his final two years of college, he was a force. He had 13 interceptions over two seasons and was named an All-American in 2023 and 2024.
The seamless transition to the defensive side of the ball earned him the Bronco Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s best defensive player in 2023.