Falcons Schedule Release: Atlanta Making History in Berlin
The Atlanta Falcons will make history in 2025, playing in the NFL's first ever game in Berlin, Germany.
The NFL announced its international schedule for the 2025 season, and the Falcons are slated to play the Indianapolis Colts at 9:30 a.m. EST on Nov. 9 at Olympic Stadium in Berlin. The Week 10 matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time and will be broadcast on NFL Network. It marks the fifth ever NFL game in Germany dating back to 2022.
Atlanta was originally scheduled to play eight games at home and nine on the road. Now, it will play eight true road games with the neutral site trip to Berlin.
The Falcons have a 1-2 record all-time in regular season international games, with all three games taking place in London. They lost to the Detroit Lions in 2014 and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 but took a victory over the New York Jets in 2021.
The remainder of Atlanta's schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday on NFL Network.
Here are Atlanta's 16 other opponents:
Home: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders
Away: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings
Fan, travel information
Fans must register for tickets at nfl.com/internationalgames to purchase general admission tickets, according to the Falcons' press release.
Atlanta also announced it partnered with On Location, the official hospitality provider of the NFL, for the game in Berlin. On Location's ticket and hospitality packages can include round-trip airfare, guided tours and premium seating opportunities, per the release.
For more information, fans can visit www.onlocationexp.com/FalconsGermany.