1st Qtr

Two touches, 1 first down for Todd Gurley!

Falcons on the board first! Koo with the 49-yard FG. Falcons 3, Seahawks 0. 11:11

Takk with the sack!! Russell Wilson goes down on 1st defensive play of the game.

