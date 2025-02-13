Falcons Shake Up Coaching Roles in QB Room
The Atlanta Falcons have made an important change to their coaching staff — one that directly affects ascending quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Atlanta has promoted quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates to passing game coordinator, while assistant quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams has been promoted to quarterbacks coach, the organization announced in a press release Thursday.
Last season, Yates worked closely with quarterback Kirk Cousins during meetings while Williams spent more time with Penix. Yates said the group had to manage different things at different times but always had healthy conversations.
As a result of splitting responsibilities, Williams formed a closer bond with Penix.
“D.J. is absolutely awesome,” Yates said in the lead up to Week 14. “He helps out with Mike a ton. He’s been an unbelievable help — it’s like having two quarterbacks coaches in the room with D.J. in there with all his knowledge he’s had from years in New Orleans with Drew Brees and stuff.”
Williams is the son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Doug Williams and played quarterback from 2011-14 at Grambling State University, drawing starts in each season before receiving tryout opportunities at the NFL level in 2015.
The younger Williams was an offensive assistant on the New Orleans Saints' coaching staff from 2019-23.
Yates, meanwhile, has held a variety of roles on the Falcons' staff the past four seasons. He was Atlanta's pass game specialist in 2021 and receivers coach from 2022-23 before circling back to coach quarterbacks, the position he played professionally.
Now, the Falcons will move forward with Yates handling the intricacies of their aerial attack, while Williams, with his deeper ties to Penix, will oversee the day-to-day oper