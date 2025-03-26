Falcons Showing Draft Interest in Nebraska Tight End
The Atlanta Falcons' latest stop on the 2025 NFL draft pro day circuit was Lincoln, Nebraska, where Cornhuskers tight end Thomas Fidone II continued his strong pre-draft cycle.
Fidone, who stands 6'5" and 243 pounds, met with the Falcons on Monday, the night before his pro day, according to Sportskeeda. Atlanta currently does not have an official visit or private workout scheduled with Fidone.
At the NFL combine, Fidone ran a 4.7 40-yard dash, notched a 35.5-inch vertical jump and reached 10-feet, six-inches in the broad jump. He paired his strong athletic testing with smooth movements during his on-field workout.
The 22-year-old Fidone played in only one game in his first two years at Nebraska due to separate knee injuries. His first dose of extended action came in 2023, when he led the team with four touchdown catches and logged 25 receptions for 260 yards across 12 games, eight of which were starts.
Fidone, a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, caught 36 passes for 373 yards. He made multiple grabs in 10 of his 13 appearances.
Here's NFL.com's scouting report on Fidone:
"Fidone is long and linear with impressive athleticism but just two years of game experience due to injuries over his first two seasons," writes Lance Zierlein. "He’s a willing blocker with pretty good technique but needs to add strength to handle the work in-line. He needs to become more elusive with his release and more physical at the catch point, but he’s fast and fluid through his routes.
"He has the ability to uncover and stress the defense beyond the first level. Fidone’s effort, athleticism and ability to improve a passing game give him a chance to become a TE2 in the NFL."
The Falcons are in the market for a reserve tight end. Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner are both back on the roster, but Ross Dwelley remains an unrestricted free agent, leaving a vacancy at the team's No. 3 tight end spot.
Perhaps Fidone, who's raised his stock during the pre-draft prospect, will help fill the hole on Day 3.