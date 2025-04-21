Falcons Sign Backup QB
The Atlanta Falcons have signed quarterback Easton Stick, the team announced in a press release Monday afternoon. Stick spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Stick is the fourth quarterback on Atlanta's roster, joining starter Michael Penix Jr., backup Kirk Cousins and reserve Emory Jones. Cousins has expressed his desire to play elsewhere in 2025, and Stick marks the Falcons' first experienced signing under center this offseason.
The 29-year-old Stick had an illustrious college career from 2014-18 at North Dakota State University. He was part of four national championships, sitting behind long-time NFL quarterback Carson Wentz for the first two before winning a pair of his own in 2017 and 2018.
Stick, who hails from Omaha, Nebraska, ended his career with a 49-3 record as a starter. He went 29-1 over his final two seasons en route to setting the record for most wins by a starting quarterback in FCS history. South Dakota State's Mark Gronowski eventually tied Stick's record in 2024.
The Chargers drafted Stick in the fifth round in 2019. He played in only one game over the span of his four-year rookie contract, completing one pass for four yards. Stick was the backup to Justin Herbert from 2020 onward.
Los Angeles re-signed Stick in the spring of 2023, and he played in five games with four starts to close the campaign after Herbert broke his right index finger. The Chargers went 0-4 in Stick's starts. The 6'1", 224-pounder finished the season with a 63.8% completion rate while throwing for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
The Chargers again re-signed Stick in 2024, but he didn't play and ultimately hit the free agent market. Los Angeles instead turned to Taylor Heinicke as its backup.
Heinicke spent the 2023 season and 2024 offseason with the Falcons before being traded to the Chargers for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick Aug. 28.
Now, Heinicke will back up Herbert, while Stick heads to Atlanta in a mentorship role for Penix.