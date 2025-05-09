Falcons Sign 3 Draft Picks to Rookie Contracts
Before the Atlanta Falcons started rookie minicamp Friday at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Ga., they handled business with three of their five picks from the 2025 NFL draft.
The Falcons announced in a release Friday morning they signed third-round safety Xavier Watts, fourth-round defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and seventh-round offensive tackle Jack Nelson to their four-year rookie contracts.
Atlanta's first two picks -- first-round edge defenders Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. -- will be the last to sign.
The Falcons moved up five picks in the third round to draft Watts, who won the 2023 Nagurski Award given annually to the nation’s top defender and earned consensus All-American honors in both 2023 and 2024.
The 6’0”, 204-pound Watts tied for the FBS lead with seven interceptions in 2023 and was tied for second with six takeaways in 2024. OverTheCap projects Watts's contract as a four-year, $6.2 million deal worth $1.55 million annually.
Bowman, who Atlanta selected No. 118 overall, started 41 games across four seasons at Oklahoma. He was a first-team All-Big 12 pick in 2023 after finishing tied for fourth in the FBS with six interceptions and leading the FBS with three pick-sixes. He was a third-team All-SEC selection in 2024, notching 54 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups.
The Falcons intend to use Bowman at nickel corner. His four-year contract is valued at $5.2 million with an average annual value of $1.3 million, according to OverTheCap.
Nelson, who stands 6'7" and weighs 314 pounds, started his final 50 games at Wisconsin. His first 13 starts came at right guard in 2021, when he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. The final 37 were at left tackle, though he said he feels better suited to play right tackle in the NFL. Nelson earned All-Big Ten honorable mention again in 2022.
OverTheCap values Nelson's rookie contract at $4.35 million and nearly $1.1 million annually.
The Falcons' rookie minicamp runs through Sunday.