Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Houston Texans Tight End
The Atlanta Falcons announced on Friday afternoon they had signed former Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano. Quitoriano was originally a fifth-round pick by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. That was the same year the Falcons took running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth.
Terms for the deal were not immediately disclosed.
Listed at 6-foot-t and 258 pounds, Quitoriano started 15 games in three years for the Texans. His best season was his rookie year when he had seven catches for 113 yards. If that doesn't sound like a lot for the amount of time he spent on the field, consider Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner set a career high with the Falcons last year with... seven catches.
Woerner carved out an invaluable role as a blocker as the 2024 season wore on last year.
Quitoriano was considered a blocking specialist coming out of Oregon State. He had just 40 catches for 512 yards in 42 games with the Beavers.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had this to say about him as a prospect.
"Quitoriano plays with adequate toughness but is missing the fluidity and instincts for outside zone blocking consistency," wrote Zierlein on NFL.com. "The former all-state hooper has good foot quickness for his size and the agility to become a solid route runner with run-after-catch talent over the first two levels. The difference between becoming a backup tight end or eventual starter rests on whether he's willing to become more of a glass-eating in-line blocker as a pro."
He has also battled injuries in each of his three seasons. He was limited with a knee injury as a rookie, underwent groin surgery in 2023 and had calf problems that helped limit him to just seven games last season.
The Falcons tight end room had just Kyle Pitts and Woerner under contract before the start of free agency, but they've added Feleipe Franks and Quitoriano, both of whom will battle for a 53-man roster spot over the summer.