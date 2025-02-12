Falcons Sign Former Texans OL
Exactly one month before the official start of NFL free agency, the Atlanta Falcons have made an addition to their roster.
Atlanta signed offensive lineman Kilian Zierer to a reserve/futures contract, the team announced in a press release Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Zierer hails from Munich, Germany, and didn't start playing football until he was 16. He started his college career two years later in the United States, playing at College of the Canyons. Twice an all-conference honoree, Zierer became the nation's top junior college offensive tackle.
Zierer signed with the University of Auburn, but he missed the entire 2020 season due to a torn ACL suffered near the end of his final junior college season. He appeared in 21 games over his last two years at Auburn, drawing 16 starts -- including all 12 games in 2022.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Zierer was selected by the Edmonton Elks in the second round of the 2023 Canadian Football League Global Draft, but he chose the NFL instead.
Zierer went undrafted in 2023, signing with the Houston Texans post-draft. He suffered a sprained ankle during training camp and was placed on season-ending injured reserve. In 2024, Zierer was designated as Houston's International Player Pathway Program and spent the year on the team's practice squad.
Now, he's one of 17 players Atlanta has signed to reserve/futures contracts this offseason. HEre's a look at the rest of the list:
Defensive tackle Junior Aho
Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II
Running back Elijah Dotson
Wide receiver Dylan Drummond
Offensive guard Joey Fisher
Offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn
Cornerback Lamar Jackson
Quarterback Emory Jones
Outside linebacker Khalid Kareem
Wide receiver Jesse Matthews
Safety Benny Sapp III
Offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Wide receiver Makai Polk
Wide receiver David Sills
Tight end Nikola Kalinic
Defensive lineman LaCale London