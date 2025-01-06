Falcons Sign 12 Players After Season Ends
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have started the process of adding players to their 90-man roster just one day after their 2024 season came to a playoff-less end.
Atlanta signed 12 players to reserve/futures contracts Monday, the organization announced in a press release.
Here's who the Falcons signed:
Defensive tackle Junior Aho
Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II
Running back Elijah Dotson
Wide receiver Dylan Drummond
Offensive guard Joey Fisher
Offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn
Cornerback Lamar Jackson
Quarterback Emory Jones
Outside linebacker Khalid Kareem
Wide receiver Jesse Matthews
Safety Benny Sapp III
Offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
Several of those players were already on the team's practice squad: Aho, Dorsett, Dotson, Drummond, Gwyn, Jackson, Jones, Kareem, Sapp and Wheatley.
Matthews spent time with the Falcons during training camp but didn't make the 53-man roster. Fisher, meanwhile, has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns after going undrafted in 2023 out of Shepherd University.
The moves marked the Falcons' first player-related changes of the 2025 offseason -- and head coach Raheem Morris said during his press conference Monday he knows the team needs to find ways to get better.
"We got to continue that growth mindset that we started this year that we were not able to finish," Morris said. "We came up short and it's disappointing for all of us, how it happened. And we got to find ways to mitigate that lull we had in the middle of the season so we don't have that, so we can continue to get better throughout the season.
"We can maintain excellent play across the board for all our guys in order for us to go out there and finish and find ways to get into this tournament. There's nothing anybody else wants to do but do that. So, let's go find a way to do that."
The Falcons finished the season with an 8-9 record and failed to make the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year.