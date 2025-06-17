Falcons Sign UFL's Leading Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons have added one of the United Football League's biggest stars to their roster.
Atlanta is signing San Antonio Brahmas running back Jashaun Corbin to a contract, according to multiple reports. Pro Football Newsroom insider James Larsen first broke the news. The Falcons have not announced a corresponding move.
Corbin led the UFL in rushing yards this season. He started six of his 10 appearances, taking 97 carries for 514 yards and four touchdowns. Corbin averaged 5.3 yards per carry, second-most among all qualifying rushers. He added 18 receptions for 138 yards and returned 11 kicks for 252 yards with a long of 33. He only fumbled once.
The 24-year-old Corbin is the first UFL player to sign with an NFL squad since the UFL's season ended June 14. He was officially placed on the league's transaction list Monday.
Corbin, who stands 5' 11" and 203 pounds, attended Texas A&M and Florida State University. He capped his four-year college career with third-team All-ACC honors for the Seminoles in 2021.
Undrafted in 2022, Corbin signed with the New York Giants and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He was waived before the start of the 2023 season but was quickly signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.
New York took back Corbin during the middle of 2023, and the Rockledge, Fla., native played in six games to close the season. He took one carry for one yard and caught three passes for 12 yards.
The Giants waived/injured Corbin in August 2024, and he signed with the Brahmas in October.
Now, Corbin, who worked out for several NFL teams after his UFL season ended June 1, is headed to Atlanta, where he'll join a running back room with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Jase McClellan, Carlos Washington Jr., Elijah Dotson and undrafted rookie Nathan Carter.
The Falcons start training camp July 24 at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Georgia.